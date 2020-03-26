Warriors’ Steph Curry Hosting Church Service Via Instagram With Megapastor

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry may not be active on the basketball court with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic affecting just about everything, but the NBA champion is staying active within his faith.

To ensure that, this evening Curry and his wife, entrepreur, Ayesha Curry will host a church service via Instagram Live with Pastors John and Aventer Gray called Home and Hallelujah.

The Instagram Live Service begins at 8 PM ET, 7 PM CT and 5 PM PT.

Pastor John Gray is the Lead Pastor at Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina and associate pastor at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston. A native of Cincinnatti, Ohio Gray is also a gospel recording artist, comedian, television host, reality television actor and a book author.

Gray was named pastor of Relentless Church on May 13, 2018 and is a 20,000 member mega-church in Greenville, South Carolina. According to the church’s website, their mission is: ’Where Purpose Comes Alive.’

Before becoming a pastor, Pastor Gray appeared on ABC sitcom, Sister Sister and was a member of 90s gospel recording group, Kirk Franklin & the Family.

Gray starred in The Book of John Gray on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network which was a “dramedy docu-follow hybrid about the life of John Gray and his uniquely humorous way of helping people.”

“As everyone practices social distancing during the ongoing pandemic, we want to bring people together virtually to encourage and uplift them,” Gray said in a released statement.

“We are fortunate that so many of our friends wanted to be a part of it, and we’re looking forward bringing ‘Home and Hallelujah’ to everyone.”

Other notables expected to be apart of the Instagram Live church service experience includes Jason and Lauren Kennedy and musical greats Lecrae, Tori Kelly and JOHNNYSWIM.

A three-time NBA Champion, NBA and six-time NBA All Star, Steph Curry is also a two time NBA NBA MVP and four-time ALL NBA first team selection.

In his Twitter bio, the six-time NBA All-Star lists “Believer” before anything else, along with the Bible verse Philippians 4:13, a portion of which — “I can do all things…” — he writes on his sneakers.

Before the coronavirus pandemic halted the 2019-2020 NBA season, Steph Curry returned to the court after a four-month rehab process for his left hand. He’s averaging 20l8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for a Warriors team that currently holds a 15-20 record and is in last place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings. The point guard has a career average of 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest.