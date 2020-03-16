Texans Trade DeAndre Hopkins in Massive Deal: Report

The Houston Texans are wheeling and dealing on the first day of legal tampering ahead of the start of the new NFL season.

Shortly after news broke that the team had seemingly upgraded their offensive skill position group by acquiring running back David Johnson in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans then turned right back around and unloaded one of football’s most elite playmakers.

Texans Trade DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals

In a drastic turn of events, the David Johnson trade to Houston actually involved the Texans cutting bait with perennial All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

According to The Houston Chronicles’ John McClain, Houston acquires David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick, as well as a fourth-round pick the following season. In return, the Cardinals land Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Hopkins Was Unhappy, Texans Wanted Draft Capital

According to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, DeAndre Hopkins’ unhappiness regarding his current contract (3 years, $40M remaining) was a key cog in this deal ultimately materializing.

DeAndre Hopkins was unhappy with his contract (3 years, $40M remaining), per @AaronWilson_NFL. #Texans weren't going to alter existing deal, so they deal him to Arizona. #Cardinals will have a chance to renegotiate a deal if they would like to. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 16, 2020

Prior to the news breaking of the Hopkins’ deal, Peter King took to his Football Morning in America column to discuss these exact possible events occurring.

It might be just pre-draft chatter, but two teams over the weekend told me to watch Houston and DeAndre Hopkins, who has three years and a reasonable $40 million left on his contract, and who’d cause only a $3-million cap hit to the Texans if they traded him. Houston is currently in draft hell, without a top-50 pick in 2020 and 2021, and coach Bill O’Brien has huge needs to fill on his offensive line, in the secondary and overall youth on the front seven; J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus will play this year at 31 and 30.

In moving on from Hopkins, Houston in many ways ascends from draft purgatory, notching a second-round pick in this year’s draft. However, at what cost?

Hopkins is arguably the best wide receiver in all of football. Hopkins, who turns 28-years old in June, has been named first-team All-Pro in each of his last three seasons, and has recorded at least 104 receptions in each of the past two years.

The Cardinals Are on to Something Special

Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid attack will be on full display in 2020. Adding DeAndre Hopkins to a receiving group that already consists of shoo-in Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, the ever-improving Christian Kirk, along with three wideouts drafted a season ago, and Kyler Murray could be in for a monster season at the helm of the Cardinals offense.

