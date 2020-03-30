There May Be One QB the Patriots Would Trade Up to Draft

Are the New England Patriots still in the market for a QB?

They’re probably not looking at any of the higher-profile veterans whose names keep getting linked to the team, like Cam Newton. However, many draft prognosticators have the Patriots taking a QB as early as the first round with their 23rd overall selection.

In fact, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has tabbed Utah State’s Jordan Love as the Patriots’ pick at No. 23.

While Love is a prospect many like, Kiper has another QB with comparable grades rated ahead of him, and that’s Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Unless the Las Vegas Raiders, who could take a QB at No. 12 or 19 decide to intervene, Love will likely be on the board for the Patriots at No. 23. However, there is no chance Herbert will still be there.

The Patriots have some other pressing needs to fill, and it could elect to go after a QB later in the draft, especially if they don’t have high grades on Love.

Besides the consensus No. 1 QB Joe Burrows and the No. 2 Tua Tagovailoa, it would seem Herbert is most team’s No. 3 QB in this draft, but the Patriots would have to part with what would it take to move up as many as eight slots to get into position to take him?

That depends on the target selection, but if there is a QB in the draft, besides Burrow or Tagovailoa, of course, that is worth trading up for, it’s probably Herbert.

Why Justin Herbert?

At 6’6″ 238 pounds, the 22-year-old has all the physical measurables you look for in a QB, and the big arm and average to above-average athleticism to play the position. He performed well at the Senior Bowl, at his own Pro Day back on March 13, and shined in all of the postseason activities:

Providence Journals’ Mark Daniels wrote this about Herbert:

According to our data, Herbert is the best athletic fit. The Oregon quarterback hits on seven of our eight testing target numbers. Herbert is a solid athlete for someone who stands 6 feet 6 inches. His measurables match NFL veterans such as Andrew Luck, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones and Blaine Gabbert. Herbert is projected to be the third quarterback drafted. He’s smart (two-time All-American first-team honoree) and has a big arm. Will he be there when the Patriots pick at No. 23? No chance. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, however, met with Herbert in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. The Patriots were also at his Pro Day in Oregon.

The Patriots Seem to Like Justin Herbert

Because McDaniels took time to meet with Herbert and the team sent representatives across the country to attend his Pro Day says there is at least some interest in his development.

Did the team see enough on film and in-person to pull the trigger on a deal, and to bring in what equates to immediate competition for Jarrett Stidham, the man who is seemingly positioned to succeed Tom Brady?

That’s the million-dollar question.

If the Patriots’ coaches and talent evaluators see a higher ceiling with Herbert than they do with Stidham, the team would have to consider parting ways with multiple picks to get into a position to select Herbert. Based on most mock drafts, Herbert may not make it out of the Top 15. Is it possible the Patriots like him that much? It’s a longshot, but something worth monitoring as we get closer to the draft on April 23.

