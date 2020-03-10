Tim Duncan’s Teammate Details Why He and Anthony Davis are Different Players

Earlier this year, my colleague Brandon’ Scoop B’ Robinson had former high school standout, Lenny Cooke, on the Scoop B Radio podcast. During that episode, Cooke compared Los Angeles Lakers forward to Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

“He reminds me of a Tim Duncan, Wake Forest type of guy,” said Cooke. “Not emotional all the time, not showing emotion, just getting the job done.”

Cooke is not the only former player to compare Davis to Duncan. Former Spurs’ forward Stephen Jackson during an interview with CBS’ Bill Reiter back in September of 2019, shared that Davis is Tim Duncan on steroids.

“I think Anthony Davis is Tim Duncan on steroids. If he can be that dominant, if he can be that player and he’s never played with a guy like LeBron James, I think Anthony Davis can be the reason the Lakers take over Staples Center,” said Jackson. “He could be the best player in this league.”

Back in 2018, Jackson also shared that Davis could be ten times better than his former teammate.

“We’re looking at Tim Duncan with handles, a 3-ball, and a high vertical. He can be 10-times better than Tim Duncan. I really see that,” Jackson said. “Tim wasn’t athletic. Tim wasn’t shooting 3-balls. Tim wasn’t bringing it up the court. He can do it. Davis can do it.”

Last month, another one of Duncan’s former teammates, Danny Green, spoke with Jared Dubin of The Ringer, and the two-time champion compared Duncan to his current teammate Anthony Davis.

“AD is high IQ and a good communicator,” said Green. “I think me and him, in pick-and-roll situations, has been a very good scenario for us most of the time. Because he’s able to switch. I’m able to switch on the big and try to keep him off the glass.”

He would continue by stating Davis was a younger and more athletic version of Tim Duncan.

“like a younger version, more athletic version of Tim.”

Tim Duncan is a 5-time champion, a 15-time All-Star, former 2-time NBA MVP, a 3-time Finals MVP.

Antonio Daniels Thinks Davis and Duncan are Different Players

Tim Duncan and Antonio Daniels were teammates in San Antonio with the Spurs for four seasons from 1998-2004 even won a championship together in 1999. The two are still very close, and their kids have grown up together. I spoke with Daniels last week and asked him did think there similarities between Davis, Duncan, and he immediately replied: “they are different.”

“Anthony Davis may have looked up to Tim [Duncan], but they are entirely different players. Tim was a back to the basket player, and I tell him all the time, you don’t have an athletic bone in your body, but that served him because he never had to recreate himself. He was called ‘The Big Fundamental’ from the time he stepped into the league. Anthony Davis was a point guard, so they are two different players, but great in their own right.

Anthony Davis has been one of the Los Angeles Lakers pillars this season as he is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in 54 games. The Lakers are the number one seed in the Western Conference with a record of 49-13 after beating their cross the hall rivals the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis is also on a shortlist of individuals in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

