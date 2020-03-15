Ryan Tannehill Free Agency: Buccaneers & Chargers Highlight Best Fits for QB

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill rewrote his once-dwindling career in 2019. The former Miami Dolphins castoff jumped Marcus Mariota on the Titans depth chart and quickly asserted himself as one of the best signal-callers in football over the latter part of the season.

Tannehill’s value is now at an all-time high, and it comes at a perfect time as he’s set to enter free agency. Below we examine the top-four potential landing spots for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Top 4 Landing Spots For Tannehill in Free Agency

4. Indianapolis Colts

The “jury is still out” on Jacoby Brissett, at least that’s what the Colts GM believes. Rewind a few months ago, and the quarterback was in the MVP race.

It was not too long ago Jacoby Brissett was in the thick of the MVP race. Now, his organization seems primed to go a different direction at the position. Tannehill would offer an intriguing skillset in the Colts offense, showing the mobility and accuracy that could be described as Andrew Luck-like.

Tannehill led the NFL in passer rating from a clean pocket in 2019, posting a mark of 122.8. Imagine what he could do behind the Colts’ third-ranked offensive line according to PFF.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have found themselves linked to numerous quarterbacks this offseason, mainly Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater. They’re also in the running of landing Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, or Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, Tannehill’s name should certainly be tossed around in the Chargers building as a possible Philip Rivers replacement. For starters, he’s a better option than Tyrod Taylor is in this day and age. He’s shown the ability to elevate an offense. Within a unit that already possesses the likes of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry, and Austin Ekeler, that should be a sight to behold.

The Chargers are looking for box office as they continue to sell tickets. Certainly, a name like Brady or a rookie quarterback would do that more so than Tannehill. However, do you know what sells tickets more than names? Winning. Something Tannehill did tons of in 2019.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“If we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one, too.” That is a quote from Bucs head coach Bruce Arians when asked if his team could win with another quarterback not named Jameis Winston.

I think it’s safe to say they could certainly win with Ryan Tannehill under center. Tampa Bay would have been a playoff team in 2019 had it not been for Winston’s turnover woes. Giving Tannehill offensive weapons such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would be unlike any other receiver group he’s had the chance of throwing to in the NFL.

Bruce Arians is known in the league as a QB whisperer, and would likely get the most out of a player who’s trajectory is pointing upwards before the coach has even had a chance to work with him.

Lastly, Tannehill may actually come cheaper than Jameis Winston in free agency, as odd as that might sound.

1. Tennessee Titans

No need to overthink things if you’re the Titans. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Tennessee’s passing game had been in a rut prior to Tannehill taking claim of the QB1 job. Quickly after, the team’s offense ripped off 30+ point outings in six of their next 13 games.

In the Titans offense, Tannehill can play within his skill set and not be asked to do too much. The offense will undoubtedly still be predicated on the run game led by Derrick Henry. At receiver, the connection between Tannehill and AJ Brown has the makings of something special.

Don’t be surprised to see Tannehill take a slight hometown discount for the team that helped rejuvenate his career, as he’s already cashed in numerous times throughout his days in Miami.

