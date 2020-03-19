Todd Gurley Released by Rams: Report

The Rams have released star running back Todd Gurley in one of the major moves so far of the NFL offseason. Gurley had been one of the focal points of the Rams offseason but questions about his long-term health combined with his drop in production likely caused the Rams to move on.

Even if Gurley is completely healthy, the running back came with a high price tag. Gurley is entering the second season of a four-year, $57 million contract. The running back is due a combined $13 million for the 2020 season when considering his $5.5 million salary along with a $7.5 million roster bonus, per Spotrac.

The hope is that Gurley can regain his 2018 form when he rushed for his second straight thousand yard season and five-hundred plus receiving yards. Gurley is coming off 857 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns combined with 31 receptions for 207 yards.