Tom Brady Contract: Terms & Details of Buccaneers Deal

The legend of Tom Brady will continue in Tampa Bay.

The former New England Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion has reportedly agreed to terms on a monstrous two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move officially makes the 42-year-old Brady the first NFL player in history to switch teams after spending 20 seasons with one franchise.

Brady confirmed his departure Tuesday afternoon with two emotional posts on social media that thanked the Patriots and their fans, putting him on a path to become the highest-value free agent on the market for the 2020 offseason. Several teams had taken an interest in Brady over the past few months, but the Bucs’ mega offer evidently won out and landed them a franchise-altering talent.

Here’s a breakdown of Brady’s new contract with the Bucs, as provided by Schefter.

Brady Can Nearly $60 Million With Incentives

The first point that jumps out from Brady’s $50 million deal is that all of the money is guaranteed, which seems like a worthwhile move on the Bucs considering what they are gaining. It is still unclear how much Brady’s contract would pay out each season or how it would affect the cap, but the final numbers could fluctuate based on Brady’s level of play.

In addition to being guaranteed his $50 million, Brady can also earn up to $4.5 million in incentives per season and could pull down nearly $60 million in total over the next two seasons.

Brady’s contract also prohibits tags and trade, which would seem to suggest Brady is interested in playing beyond the next two years. He is now set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of 2022 NFL free agency and will turn 45 before the start of the 2022 season.

Bucs Signing Brady is Franchise-Altering Move

While there wasn’t much breathing room between the confirmation that Brady was leaving New England and the reports of his new deal with Tampa Bay, the Bucs have been one of the leading names in the chase since the offseason began.

The Bucs have tried to make it work with Jameis Winston, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2015, but even being the NFL’s passing leader last season (5,109 yards) wasn’t enough to compensate for some of his flaws. He also threw a career-high 30 interceptions with a few that sealed losses for the Bucs, who finished outside of the playoff picture for a 12th consecutive year in 2019.

But with Brady at the helm, the pieces are in place for the Bucs to end the league’s second-longest postseason drought with offensive weapons such as Mike Evans, Chris Goodwin, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard filling out Brady’s arsenal. The Bucs defense is also coming off a season in which it allowed the lowest number of rushing yards (1,181) in franchise history, setting up a good pairing with Brady on the other side of the ball.

Is it too early to start Super Bowl chatter? With Tom Brady, never.

