Tom Brady ‘Expected’ to Sign Big Contract With Buccaneers: Report

All signs are pointing to Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for $30 million per season with an announcement coming as early as Wednesday afternoon. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has several of the details.

To be clear: Former #Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the #Bucs, source said. It is believed to be roughly $30M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Dale Arnold of NESN reports the deal is done sending Brady to the Bucs:

From my source: the @Buccaneers will announce their deal with @TomBrady tomorrow. The deal is done. — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) March 17, 2020

Brady Informs Patriots He won’t Be Back

Brady informed the New England Patriots he wouldn’t be returning for his 21st season with the team on Monday night, and he made it official with an announcement on Tuesday morning. Brady had spent every one of his 20 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, and he has won six Super Bowls and three league MVPs with the team.

The Chargers Believe They are Out of the Running for Brady

The Los Angeles Chargers believed they were in the running for Brady’s services after parting ways with their own long-time signal-caller Philip Rivers, who just inked a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. However, news broke on Tuesday afternoon that wasn’t positive for the Chargers’ chances to land Brady.