Top NFL Draft QB Prospect Draws Patrick Mahomes Comparison

Few NFL quarterbacks will achieve the level of success Kansas City Chiefs slinger Patrick Mahomes has accomplished in just two seasons as a starter. However, one NFL scout seems to think a 2020 draft prospect might be the closest thing we’ll see to the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

In his most recent draft report, The Athletic’s Bob McGinn mentioned that some scouts identified similar traits between former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Mahomes, with the major difference coming in their throwing hand.

“He’s probably a left-handed Patrick Mahomes,” said the scout. “He does the same things Mahomes does. He gets out of the pocket. He doesn’t need to set his feet. He can throw the ball the length of the field. Take a look at the LSU game. He had never been in that situation before in his life and he brought them back. … He does have inconsistent mechanics. He needs to square up and set his feet more. But left-handers do things differently.”

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s most recent mock draft, the analyst has the Miami Dolphins selecting the 22-year-old fifth overall in this year’s draft, scheduled for April 23.

Tagovailoa Put Scouts on Notice With Arm Workout

Because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, many incoming rookies are left to audition one final time before their future teams via video. Considering he suffered a season-ending hip injury in November 2019, many wondered if Tagovailoa would be rehabbed in time to be a top draft contender. Well, the former National Champion proved everyone wrong when he posted a video of him effortlessly throwing a football on Monday.

Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process pic.twitter.com/BZnBF7Sfdc — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) March 24, 2020

He even earned an endorsement from former Alabama running back and 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram.

“Obviously injuries and availability is a huge part of being a pro and being in the NFL. I can understand durability concerns, but I think every player has durability concerns, man,” Ingram said on ESPN’s “First Take” Thursday. “I just think the type of person he is, his accuracy, his accolades — the number of yards he threw for, the efficiency, even some mobility in the pocket, out of the pocket, I just think he has great potential, you know what I mean, to be a star in this league. And I think he will be a star in this league.”

Ingram Has Different Choice of Words for Mahomes

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best rising stars in the league and the reigning NFL MVP as their QB. However, it didn’t stop Ingram from sharing his thoughts on how the Ravens can still be one of Kansas City’s biggest competition this upcoming season.

Mark Ingram finally changed his attitude about talking smack about the Chiefs but couldn't resist telling Stephen A. Smith "we respect them, but we are NOT scared of them"… yeah well I don't believe that for a second lol BIGGGG TRUSSSS pic.twitter.com/R5l58AMpWR — Brady Andrews (@ChiefHighlights) March 26, 2020

“Pat Mahomes is a monster man,” Ingram said to “First Take” co-host Stephen A. Smith Thursday. “He’s a special player. His leadership, his accuracy, his arm strength. He can be mobile outside the pocket, he has it all. That’s why he was the MVP two years ago and that’s why he was the Super Bowl champ and the Super Bowl MVP this year. We respect him, but we’re not scared of him. We know they have a great team, but we also have a great team and we have a great quarterback in our guy LJ [Lamar Jackson].”