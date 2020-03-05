Tyson Fury’s Emotional Conversation With Dad After Wilder Fight [WATCH]

On Saturday, February 22, Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury put on the performance of his life when he dominated Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder en route to a seventh-round TKO victory. And after the bout the Gypsy King spoke with his dad, John Fury, on the phone; it was an emotional exchange between father and son.

Here is the video via ITV’s Twitter page:

"It was the best I've ever seen in my life" – @Tyson_Fury and his dad share a touching moment after becoming World Champion 🥊 👑 Don’t miss the final episode of #TysonFury The Gypsy King, tonight at 9pm on @ITV and @ITVHub pic.twitter.com/8m2EFL8HzG — ITV (@ITV) March 5, 2020

Tyson Fury Is “The Best Fighting Man” John Has Seen in His Entire Life

This video was a clip from the final episode of Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, which airs the night of March 5 on ITV.

In the clip, Fury’s dad said, “You’re the best fighting man I’ve ever seen in my whole entire life.”

Fury answered, “I was too strong for him dad; I was 40 pounds heavier than him.”

John said, “What a masterclass.”

The Gypsy King continued, “Everyone was thinking, what’s he doing at this high weight, 272 pounds. I was 19 stone 4 tonight, solid.” He then asked his dad if it looked good on the television.

John answered, “It was the best I’ve ever seen in my life. You couldn’t write it. You’ve done it. You’ve equaled Muhammad Ali’s achievements, but let me tell you son, it was some performance. I’m still shaking.”

John concluded the conversation by saying, “Listen, take your care, love you son, well done. Take the best of care, God bless you, thank you.”

Tyson Fury & Deontay Wilder Are In Talks for a Rematch In the Summer

After his loss, the former WBC heavyweight champion, Wilder, told the media he was planning on enacting his rematch clause. Because of this, Wilder is guaranteed a rematch against Fury, and it’s shaping up to be on July 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Bronze Bomber has cited a few reasons why he believes he lost the bout to the Gypsy King, but the explanation that has garnered the most attention has to do with his ring-walk outfit.

Wilder’s ring-walk suit weighed around 40 pounds, and after wearing it before and during his walk to the ring, The Bronze Bomber has said his legs were drained before the bout began.

