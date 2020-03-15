Tyson Fury’s Career in ‘Serious Jeopardy’ After Shocking Claim

Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s boxing career is in “serious jeopardy” after “explosive allegations” surfaced Saturday that a member of Fury’s team allegedly promised a bribe to a farmer in exchange for false statements to help cover up a failed PED drug test in 2015.

According to Daily Mail, a farmer from Lancaster, Martin Carefoot, alleged that he was promised £25,000 to “lie” by stating he supplied wild boar to Fury and his cousin, Hughie, even though he had not.

Additionally, Carefoot said he signed witness statements for Team Fury which stated he was the supplier of the meat that Fury’s team used as a defense after the failed test. Those statements were then forwarded to the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) organization via lawyers.

Per Daily Mail:

In 2017, Carefoot completed two signed witness statements to say he provided wild boar to the Furys which were passed to the boxers’ lawyers, Morgan Sports Law, who gave them to anti-doping investigators. The second included a line that read: ‘I supplied a range of animal meats and offal to Team Fury, including wild boar and pigs’. Carefoot now claims those statements, which are in the possession of The Mail on Sunday, were lies.

But Carefoot revealed to Daily Mail that he supplied false statements because he was promised £25,000 (equal to about $37,000).

“I just went along with it, and they always dangled this carrot that I was going to get paid,” Carefoot said per Daily Mail. “When things got quite serious, they offered me a sum of money before it went to court in London and a sum of money after. I went along with them because, I suppose, in my own way I was just helping them out.”

Fury’s Long and Complicated History With the UKAD

Fury was charged with an anti-doping violation in June 2016 when the UKAD found elevated levels of the banned steroid nandrolone in one of Fury’s samples dating back to February 2015. Fury denied taking PEDS, claiming he only tested positive due to having eaten contaminated wild boar meat.

But Fury failed another UKAD test just about a month before his planned rematch against Wladimir Klitschko in 2016. This time, though, Fury tested positive for cocaine, and the fighter subsequently revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone he was suffering from mental health issues including depression, suicidal ideation and drug addiction.

Those two tests led to a tumultuous battle with the UKAD that almost ended up bankrupting the company before the two sides compromised in December 2017 for a retroactive two-year ban.

According to Daily Mail, that two-year ban was “lenient” and handed out in part because both fighters “insisted to…investigators…that they never intentionally cheated.”

Fury Coming off Comeback-Capping Victory

In February, Fury defeated Deontay Wilder by seventh-round stoppage to cap one of the most remarkable comebacks in heavyweight history. After gaining over 100 pounds and battling mental health disorders, Fury returned after a 32-month layoff in August 2018 to earn his way back to title contention with victories over Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta.

Then Fury faced WBC heavyweight champion Detonay Wilder in December 2018. The undefeated stalwarts battled to a 12-round split draw. After both fighters picked up two more wins, Fury and Wilder met in a rematch in February 2020.

In that fight, Fury dominated and stopped Wilder in seven rounds to complete his epic comeback and reclaim a share of the heavyweight championship.

Is Fury’s Boxing Career in Jeapoardy Again?

Fury is currently the WBC, The Ring and Transnational Boxing Board heavyweight champion. When he shockingly defeated Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015, Fury had grabbed the title honors for the first time by snagging the WBA, WBO and IBF belts along with The Ring and Transnational Boxing Rankings Board titles.

But it seems now the undefeated heavyweight champion’s career might be in jeopardy again just when he had finally gotten back to the top of the sport.

According to Daily Mail, the UKAD will “review any potential evidence in relation to any anti-doping offence, and take investigatory action where necessary.”

The first Fury and UKAD battle almost shelved the heavyweight’s career for good. Might the rematch do the same thing now?

