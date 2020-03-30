Tony Ferguson Shreds Khabib Nurmagomedov Over Travel Ban

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson isn’t buying Khabib Nurmagomedov’s travel ban excuse as to why the Russian won’t be able to defend his 155-pound championship at UFC 249 on Apr. 18. The 36-year-old American took to social media on Monday to shred Nurmagomedov over the topic after it appears the fight between the UFC’s top two lightweights fell through for the fifth straight time.

In short, Ferguson isn’t happy about his title shot against Nurmagomedov being shelved, and he doesn’t care about Russia’s travel restrictions either. In fact, Ferguson believes Nurmagomedov is “hiding in Russia” and asserted that the travel ban wouldn’t keep Ferguson from “whoopin'” Nurmagomedov anyway.

April 18 Is Getting Close @TeamKhabib & You’re Hiding In Russia. Travel Bans Will Not Prevent Me From Whoopin’ That Ass. Don’t Use It As An Excuse To Back Out. You Have Been Sent Many Locations, Send Us 1. Still My Bitch #DefendorVacate MF ⚾️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 #ufc249 @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/TVQH4mnG2e — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) March 30, 2020

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson Was Huge Megafight Between Top Stars

It’s easy to see why Ferguson would be so frustrated about his UFC 249 main event against Nurmagomedov falling through again. UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson was one of the biggest UFC events scheduled for 2020.

Both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have won 12 straight UFC contests and were seemingly destined to finally square off to determine which fighter deserved the nod as the top lightweight in the world today.

Nurmagomedov (28-0) is undefeated across all MMA promotions but some in the sport have wondered whether Ferguson’s awkward style and unorthodox fighting technique would spell doom for the Russian dynamo.

Meanwhile, Ferguson (25-3) hasn’t lost a fight in almost eight years. While oddsmakers favored the champion to win his 29th straight MMA contest, the main event of UFC 249 was one of the most hotly anticipated fights in recent history.

Moreover, the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson figured to be a major player in Conor McGregor sweepstakes.

Will UFC 249 Be Postponed or Cancelled?

Right now Nurmagomedov remains stuck in Russia because of that country’s cross-border travel ban, and it appears Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is likely going to be either postponed or canceled. Additionally, it’s beginning to look as if UFC 249 as a whole might be shelved for the foreseeable future no matter how “hell-bent” UFC president Dana White and other officials are in making the event happen.

The plain truth of the matter is that the UFC is running out of locations, fighters and all the other various things required to stage a major UFC pay-per-view event.

Ferguson might not be happy with how this whole thing has panned out, but it doesn’t look like Khabib vs. Ferguson is going to be happening anytime soon. In fact, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it doesn’t even really look like any big UFC fight is going to be happening anytime soon either.

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson