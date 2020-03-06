UFC Star Amanda Nunes Reveals Big News With Partner

UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and partner Nina Ansaroff, who is also an MMA fighter, are expecting a baby girl later this year. The couple announced the big news on social media. Ansaroff indicated in her caption that she is carrying the baby, but that she plans to continue her UFC career after giving birth.

“I am excited to announce that Baby Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid-September!” Ansaroff said via her Instagram account. “I cannot wait to meet her! I am carrying and still plan on fighter after she is born.”

In the posted picture, both Ansaroff and Nunes appear exceedingly excited about the baby. The couple is seen proudly posing for their baby announcement holding a tiny dress and shoes. They also posted an ultrasound picture of their expected bundle of joy.

The announcement was made Thursday on both Nunes’ and Ansaroff’s Instagram accounts.

“I wanna tell every single person on this planet that…. Raegan Ann Nunes will be here mid-September!” Nunes said via Instagram. “I cannot wait to see her.”

Nunes returns to the Octagon at UFC 250 on May 9 against Felicia “Feenom” Spencer.

Nunes was the third-ever UFC “champ champ” and is considered by many to be the best women’s division champion ever. Ansaroff is a contender in the women’s strawweight division.

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson