Dana White Reveals UFC’s Immediate Plans for Coronavirus Outbreak

UFC president Dana White has revealed the promotion’s immediate plans for how it will operate amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The plans involve relocating fight cards to different locations.

The next UFC event, UFC Fight Night 170, will take place this Saturday on March 14 in Brasilia, Brazil. However, it was reported by Combate that the event will take place behind closed doors without an audience.

The events following this weekend’s UFC are UFC Fight Night: 171 in London, UK; UFC on ESPN 8 in Columbus, Ohio; UFC Fight Night 172 in Portland, Ore; and UFC 249 in Brooklyn, New York.

Each State is experiencing its own battle with COVID-19. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced yesterday that he will issue an order to suspend mass gatherings, and today, March 12, Oregon Governor Kate Brown banned gatherings of more than 250 people.

It was also announced today that New York is banning most public gatherings of more than 500 people.

Dana White Has Revealed That Multiple Cards are Moving to the UFC Apex Center

As reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, White has said that UFC on ESPN 8, which was scheduled to take place in Columbus, and Portland’s UFC Fight Night 172, are both being relocated to the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, and fans may not be able to attend. The Apex Center is the UFC’s production facility that also has the ability to house events, including fights.

White also confirmed that this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 170 will proceed in an empty arena. For the London card next weekend, it will be business as usual for the UFC, and at this moment they will not be banning fan attendance.

The biggest card in question did not get an answer, however. UFC 249 is scheduled to take place on April 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., but White did not comment on the plan for that card.

Dana White Confirms Plans in a Video Message

The UFC released a video of the Dana White talking about the promotion’s plans:

The UFC president was interviewed on Sports Center:

UFC President @danawhite joined @SportsCenter to confirm reports that #UFCBrasilia will take place in an empty arena with only “the staff that’s running event." He added that #UFCLondon "will proceed as planned" and #UFCColumbus be moved to the UFC Apex facility. pic.twitter.com/IqjcvWdXEO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 13, 2020

