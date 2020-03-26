UFC Superstar Jon Jones Reportedly Arrested For DWI & Gun Charge

It has been reported that UFC light heavyweight champ Jon “Bones” Jones was arrested on Thursday morning for DWI and a gun charge.

The incident allegedly took place at 1 a.m. Thursday morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As per TMZ’s report, police responded to gunfire and when they “arrived to the scene, they found Jon Jones inside a 2019 Jeep with the engine running and the car in park.”

Jones said that he did not fire a gun, however, cops said that he appeared intoxicated — he allegedly smelled of booze and had bloodshot and watery eyes. He also took a breathalyzer test twice and reportedly blew over the legal limit both times.

When police searched his vehicle, they found a black handgun and a half-empty bottle of tequila, per TMZ. As per Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Bernalillo County, Jones was booked at 4:43 a.m. MT (6:43 a.m. ET) on Thursday, March 26. He has been charged for Aggravated DWI-1, Negligent use of firearms, Possession of an Open Container and No Proof of Insurance in Vehicle.

It appears that he has been released, but it’s unclear at what time. Heavy has reached out to Jon Jones’ team for a statement, and the MDC for additional information, but has not immediately heard back.

This story is still developing.

This Is Not Bones’ First Run-In With the Law

Bones has a history of getting in trouble with authorities. In 2012, Jones was arrested for driving under the influence in New York.

He was also arrested for a hit-and-run incident back in 2015. Jones crashed his car into another vehicle, and fled the scene. Bones turned himself in that night.

He plead guilty and was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.

