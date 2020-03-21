Coronavirus: UFC’s Jon Jones Offers Encouragement and Advice

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones posted some words of encouragement on Saturday as people around the world continued to reel from the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC’s 32-year-old pound-for-pound king told his fans and followers on Instagram to “be positive” and “remember that attitude is everything” during this difficult situation.

“Just reaching out to let you all know that I love you very much,” Jones said via Instagram. “Hope you guys are keeping your head held high.”

Jones believes cultivating a positive mental attitude is imperative right now.

“You owe it to yourself, “Jones said. “This world can be a very difficult place, and sometimes it’s going to present us with some very hard fights. But we owe it to ourselves to have faith, to be positive and remember that attitude is everything.”

“Bones” Jones would know.

While he’s virtually undefeated across his entire MMA career and easily the best fighter of his generation, his last two fights inside the Octagon have been harrowing experiences. First, Jones defeated Thiago Santos via split decision at UFC 239 in July 2019. Then, he scored another points win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February in a hotly disputed contest that some people thought should have gone the other way.

In both fights, Jones was seriously tested but ultimately emerged as the winner.

Now, the fighter offers some of the wisdom he picked up along the way as one of the top performers in the sport.

“Mindset is everything,” Jones said. “No one is going to feel sorry for us at a time like this. We owe it to ourselves to not feel sorry for ourselves and do everything we can every day to smile, to do our part.”

But don’t worry. Unlike Jones, you won’t need to catch and deliver nasty head kicks or choke anyone out to do your part. You can leave that to Jones and the rest of the world’s professional fighters whenever all that stuff can start up again.

But like Jones, you can do your part during the pandemic by following the latest and best guidance from health officials.

“And right now our part is to stay home, stay happy, stay positive,” Jones said.

Jones believes the best way to get through this pandemic is by doing the right things and by thinking the right ways. For Jones, that means keeping a positive mental outlook no matter what.

“Keep a positive mindset. Keep a positive outlook,” Jones said. “And I promise you, we will get through this thing.”

You can watch the champ’s entire message below.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘Champ-Champ’ Calls for Jon Jones Superfight

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson