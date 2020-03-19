Vanessa Bryant Posts Photo Of Kobe’s Sister and Their Daughter, Bianka

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant’s sister, Sharia Bryant, on her birthday. The picture she chose showed Sharia Bryant making funny faces with her 3-year-old daughter, Bianka.

“Happy birthday, Sharia. Love you. #tb pic (B.B and my sister-in-law)” Vanessa Bryant captioned the photo.

Within minutes, the photo garnered hundreds of thousands of likes.

The legendary NBA player was killed, along with his daughter, Gianna, 13, during a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. The accident included seven other victims: Payton Chester, 13, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 36, John Altobelli, 57, Christina Mauser, 38, Sarah Chester, 46, and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

They were headed to Thousand Oaks to attend a basketball practice at Bryant’s Mamba Academy.

On March 16, Vanessa Bryant filed as the sole successor to Kobe Bryant’s estate, documents obtained by In Touch Weekly revealed. The claim has not been challenged by the NBA legend’s parents.

Vanessa Bryant, 37-year-old, additionally filed documents where she asked the court to appoint her as the guardian for her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. If granted, she would be able to manage anything associated with the lawsuit.

The recent filing is in on top of her civil suit against Island Express, the helicopter company that owned the aircraft that crashed.

Vanessa Bryant Mourned Kobe Bryant’s Death on Instagram

Vanessa Bryant, 37, has been active on Instagram since her husband’s untimely death. On February 10, she talked about how heartbroken she was over the death of her partner and her daughter.

“It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me,” she wrote. “It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my three daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi, but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

Before wishing her sister-in-law a happy birthday, Vanessa Bryant last posted a picture of herself and her daughters standing in front of a mural that showed the basketball star hugging his daughter, Gianna. They smiled for the picture and Vanessa shared the lyrics from Nat King Cole’s “Smile.”