When Is the Next NASCAR Virtual Race? iRacing Schedule

With the second official eNASCAR race coming to a close, you’re probably wondering when the next virtual NASCAR race will take place. Well, you don’t have to wait too long. The next race is already happening next week. Read on for more details.

Races Will Air Almost Every Week Through May 3

Today’s race began at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Fox has committed to airing the rest of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitation Series. Tim Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of NASCAR, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the positive feedback and encouragement sent by industry stakeholders, drivers, partners, media and most importantly, our fans. We all can’t wait to get back to racing and our partners at iRacing and FOX have worked with us to do just that – race. We are committed to running these eNASCAR iRacing events as long as necessary. Providing a platform for our fans to watch and engage with their favorite drivers is our number one priority.”

Here’s the schedule of when each virtual race is going to air. So far, it’s expected that each race will air at 1 p.m. Eastern on FS1 on race day, with some regions also airing the race on the local Fox channel too. Of course, the exact channel is subject to change, but this is the current schedule. The Fox Sports App should also be airing the races.

The next race is Sunday, April 5. This race is taking place at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, CNET reported.

The race after that will be Sunday, April 19 at the virtual Richmond Raceway. (It looks like NASCAR is currently planning to skip Sunday, April 12 because that’s Easter Sunday. The schedule is subject to change.)

Then the next race will be Sunday, April 26 at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

And the final race is expected to be Sunday, May 3 at the virtual Dover International Speedway.

Sometimes, NASCAR will also air some qualifiers on its YouTube channel. For example, the qualifier for the March 29 race was aired live on YouTube earlier today.

The first big iRacing event drew 903,000 viewers on FSI, NASCAR shared. It was a big hit and you can expect the rest of the races to be the same.

Brad Zager, Fox Sports Executive Producer, EVP/Head of Production & Operations, said about the iRacing events: “This rapid-fire collaboration between FOX Sports, NASCAR and iRacing obviously has resonated with race fans, gamers and television viewers across the country in a very positive way. We have learned so much in a relatively short period of time, and we are excited to expand coverage of this brand-new NASCAR esports series to an even wider audience.”

Jeff Gordon, part of the Fox NASCAR broadcast team, said about the first event: “The response on social media to last Sunday’s race has been incredible. We were able to broadcast a virtual race that was exciting and entertaining. It brought a little bit of ‘normalcy’ back to the weekend, and I can’t wait to call the action Sunday at Texas.”

All the positive feedback is encouraging Fox to continue covering the race in the future. So expect more races every week through the last race on May 3.