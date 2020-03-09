WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Reactions & Review

WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff: March 8, 2020Before the action gets underway at WWE Elimination Chamber, tune into the kickoff for all of the latest breaking news, match analysis from a panel of experts, and exciting Kickoff matches! GET YOUR 1st MONTH of WWE NETWORK for FREE: http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://wwe.yt/ Check out WWE.com for news and updates: http://goo.gl/akf0J4 Find the latest Superstar gear at WWEShop: http://shop.wwe.com ———————————— WWE on Social Media ———————————— Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wwe Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wwe/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealWWE Giphy: https://giphy.com/wwe ——————————————— Check out our other channels! ——————————————— The Bella Twins: https://www.youtube.com/thebellatwins UpUpDownDown: https://www.youtube.com/upupdowndown WWEMusic: https://www.youtube.com/wwemusic Total Divas: https://www.youtube.com/wwetotaldivas #WWE #wrestling #prowrestling 2020-02-28T18:00:58.000Z

Here are my final thoughts on Raw and SmackDown Live’s Elimination Chamber 2020!

The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Reactions: Truth be told, this wasn’t anything remarkable or a total waste of time by any means. It was just there, to be honest. It was kinda strange to see Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder get in some substantial offense than usual against Erik (I’m used to seeing Hawkins and Ryder get torn to shreds in a short time span when they’re paired up against The Viking Raiders). Plus it’s gone down a whole bunch of times already, so this wasn’t exactly a fresh matchup. It was fine but had the quality of your usual second hour Raw matchup.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Daniel Bryan vs Drew Gulak

Reactions: Drew Gulak shined brightly here. I knew going into this dream match that this was meant to be a breakout moment for Drew and Daniel Bryan did everything in his power to help him reach that lofty goal. Drew got in a ton of offense and had Daniel on the ropes for the majority of their technical wrestling clash – that release German Suplex Daniel took looked devastating.

Once Daniel got in control, he unsurprisingly ignited the crowd and even broke out a rare Dragon Suplex for old time’s sake. Drew’s return offense was just as inspiring, most notably his top rope Reverse Suplex transition into a Dragon Sleeper. This match was decidedly good, but it needed 10 more minutes to truly reach the level of great. Maybe we’ll get that extended time request in their rematch at some point. Even still, Drew came out looking better than ever thanks to Daniel’s unselfish efforts.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carillo (WWE United States Championship)

Reactions: Humberto Carillo lost again…c’mon bruh. This was the perfect time to crown him United States Champion, but they STILL didn’t pull the damn trigger. It would have been so awesome to see him claim the championship in a match as good as this one – it was definitely a step up above their somewhat sluggish and lackluster Royal Rumble meeting. This started off hot and stayed fiery right up until its disappointing finish. Both men got more time to work and produce something that’s expected of WWE’s current luchador superstars. This was a spirited title defense by Andrade that still ended up breaking my heart because of Humberto losing yet again…

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker) vs. Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: Now this was great! It furthered the underrated storyline between Heavy Machinery and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, allowed the Lucha House Party to pull off some amazing daredevil feats, and produced a series of big match moments and near falls from everyone else involved. Shout out to Lince Dorado for pulling off that phenomenal Shooting Star Press while hanging from the top of the chamber.

Otis got the biggest pop out of everyone involved and looks to be the verge of a big breakthrough moment that may take place at WrestleMania 36. That crash he took through the plexiglass was quite the shocker. The closing stretch that took place between The Usos and John Morrison and The Miz was awesome, too (pun intended). The Usos’ top rope splashes may have been impressive, but Miz and Morrison’s Figure Four Leglock/Starship Pain combination maneuver was equally amazing. This one got a ton of time and produced a quality Elimination Chamber match for the new decade.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles (No Disqualification Match)

Reactions: This was a pretty enjoyable and methodical take on your usual No DQ match. Aleister Black and AJ Styles started out slow and gradually built this match up into an enthralling brawl. AJ utilized brutal leg work, Aleister kicked AJ to death, and a few weapons came into the play as the match wore on.

Those Kendo Stick shots were pretty dammed brutal, especially when Aleister got his hands on it and started repeatedly cracking AJ in the gut. This match truly came to life once the action headed to the outside – we got a pretty sick table spot to boot. Everyone in the arena knew The Undertaker was coming out at some point, which thankfully happened once The O.C. jumped all over Aleister. His fun run-in and that nasty Black Mass Aleister delivered to AJ to finish off this bout was pretty cool to watch unfold.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: This show is really on a roll! This tag team title match didn’t grab the crowd’s attention at first, but it got the fans into it once some run-ins erupted. After The Viking Raiders took care of The Authors of Pain, this match’s intensity levels went up exponentially. We got a Tower of Doom spot, a hot series of back and forth action from both teams and Kevin Owens’ always entertaining beatdown antics to the “Monday Night Messiah.” This was another case of a match getting enough time to evolve into a lengthy matchup full of crowd popping moments. Due to this match’s outcome, I guess Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are going to war at WrestleMania.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn (3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Reactions: WHAT? SAMI ZAYN GOT A W ON PPV? AND THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP AT THAT? This show is just full of surprises, huh? This Handicap Match had its moments, plus Sami played up his cowardly heel character perfectly by running in and out the ring every time Braun Strowman got some life in him. The action moved at a much slower pace than everything that took place before it, which brought it down a bit. But the last few minutes and Sami’s shocking victory gave this match a minor boost in overall quality.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match to Determine the #1 Contender for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36)

Reactions: Maaaaaaaaaaan…this sucked! So not only was this match unnecessary in the first place, it was completely predictable since everyone knew Shayna Baszler was going to win anyway. I still hoped this Elimination Chamber match would still be halfway decent, but it ended up being a total downer on a surprisingly fun show.

The booking of this whole affair was meant to make Shayna look like a killer, but all it did was put the crowd to sleep while they were forced to watch Asuka furiously scream at Shayna for way too long. It started off with some uninspired action, didn’t get any more interesting once Shayna started tearing through a bunch of jobbers and even resulted in a disappointing first time meeting between Shayna and Asuka. This completely shit the bed and has severely hampered Shayna and her hype heading into ‘Mania 36 against Becky Lynch.

Rating: 1 out of 5 Stars

Match of the Night

The Men’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber!

Final Verdict

There was little to no hype heading into this event. But it ended up producing some good to great matches that were given enough time to blossom. The Men’s Elimination Chamber contest was an exciting barnburner of a match that easily took home MOTN honors.

The US Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, No DQ and technical wrestling war that officially started the show were all worthwhile, too. But man…the final two bouts Elimination Chamber 2020 produced brought all the good it initially delivered to a severe halt. Sami winning the IC Championship is cool and all, but the match he competed in to claim it was subpar. And the less said about the Women’s Elimination Chamber main event, the better. Watch everything before the final two bouts and just avoid the rest.

Final Score: 3 out of 5 Stars

