The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a bit of insurance behind Russell Wilson for next season. The Seahawks were in Houston scouting the breakout star of the XFL, quarterback P.J. Walker, in the Roughnecks-Dragons matchup, per Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta.

After a strong college career at Temple, Walker went undrafted in 2017 before being signed by the Indianapolis Colts. Walker impressed former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck who implored his father XFL commissioner Oliver Luck to find a place for him in the new league.

“Andrew had been pushing him to me,” Luck told the Houston Chronicle, via USA Today. “He said, ‘Dad, I’m telling you, this guy can play. He’s a good kid and a hard worker, and he’s hungry to play.’”

Here is a look at some of Walker’s XFL highlights.

VideoVideo related to seahawks show interest in star xfl quarterback 2020-03-08T21:03:35-04:00

Walker Has Been the Early Star of the XFL

THAT'S how you finish a run. PJ Walker is NOT your average QB. 📺 @FS1

🖥 https://t.co/yoNlWYhhw7 pic.twitter.com/qReafXAkUf — XFL (@xfl2020) March 1, 2020

Walker has been, by far, the star of the XFL so far this season, but what the Seahawks have to assess is whether his play can translate to the NFL. The Houston quarterback went 27-of-38 for 351 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the game the Seahawks scouted. Walker completed 71 percent of his passes but did not have the kind of rushing game he typically has had while in the XFL.

The former Colts quarterback has not played in an NFL regular-season game, but did appear in the last three preseasons for Indianapolis. Walker bounced on and off the Colts’ practice squad before making his way to the XFL.

The Seahawks would not able to sign Walker until after the XFL season ends in April, but the quarterback would still have plenty of time to prepare for training camp. It would be a surprise if the Seahawks or another NFL team did not give Walker a training camp opportunity to make a roster.

The Seahawks are likely to have competition to sign Walker when the XFL season concludes. The Panthers and Texans were also reportedly in Houston to scout Walker.

“PJ Walker: Still good. The former Elizabeth/Temple/Colts QB has NFL scouts from the Panthers/Seahawks/Texans on hand for the XFL star in the Roughnecks’ game against the Dragons, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini,” 247Sports’ Garrett Stepien tweeted.

Not everyone is so sure that Walker should leave the XFL for the NFL. Former Seahawks cornerback Will Blackmon noted that Walker has a chance to be the face of the XFL if he stays with the league.

“If I’m @pjwalker_5 I’m never leaving the @xfl2020. I would maximize my opportunity in this league, be the face of the league, make as much money as possible. I expect that This league will grow in all aspects and hopefully will be round for a long time,” Blackmon explained on Twitter.

Current Seahawks Backup Quarterback Geno Smith Is a Free Agent

Yessir 5am Gang! Beat the sun! https://t.co/7QAl7ZZg8n — Geno (@GenoSmith3) March 6, 2020

Wilson is clearly not in danger of losing his job, but the Seahawks would be wise to solidify the position just in case anything happened to their franchise quarterback. Geno Smith signed a one-year, $805,000 contract with the Seahawks last season and will be a free agent later this month. Smith was able to beat out Paxton Lynch in the preseason for the backup role.

The Seahawks have shuffled through a number of backup options and are fortunate that Wilson has maintained impeccable health in his NFL career. With a few exceptions, the Seahawks have preferred to address the backup quarterback spot in free agency rather than the draft. It will be worth watching if the Seahawks take the same approach this offseason.