11 Best Youth Baseball Gloves for Grade School Players

With the baseball season here, there’s no better time to load up on some new gear. And if you have a youngster looking to break into the game, you’ll certainly need equipment, including youth baseball gloves.
Take a look at the list we’ve compiled below of some of the most popular kids baseball gloves so you can compare each of them to help make your choice easier. Read over the pros, cons, and other important information and we’re sure you’ll find the perfect glove for your child.
And don’t forget to take a glance at our picks for the top baseball bags and backpacks so you can store all your gear and equipment in one spot.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $47.38 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.41 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $38.70 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.46 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $43.36 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $60.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.03 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Rawlings Select Pro Lite Baseball Glove SeriesPrice: $47.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed to look like your kid's favorite MLB player's glove
- Soft leather shell construction with a shock-reducing palm
- Lightweight vinyl design promotes added quickness and ease when closing
- Some users said the laces needed to be re-knotted too often
- Some users felt it took a bit long to break in
- Some users felt the glove wasn't as large as advertized
The Rawlings Select Pro Lite Baseball Glove Series allows your new player to have a model just like their favorite MLB pro! The pictured glove is based on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, which is an oufielders glove measuring 12 inches.
The entry-level glove, which is ideal for kids ages 6-12, has a soft leather shell construction with a palm designed to reduce shock for added safety. The lightweight mitt has vinyl design which promotes speed and ease when closing. It also comes 90 percent broken in, so you’re just about ready to play once taken out the box.
Other players available are Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Manny Machado, Brandon Crawford, Kris Bryant, Corey Seager, and Francisco Lindor.
Take a look at our choices for the best youth baseball pants on the market today.
Find more Rawlings Select Pro Lite Baseball Glove Series information and reviews here.
-
2. Mizuno Prospect PowerClose Youth Baseball Glove SeriesPrice: $34.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- PowerClose Technology designed to make catching easier for beginners
- Parashock palm pad helps reduce sting and shock on impact
- MZO lining pulls moisture away from the hand to keep you dry and comfortable without slippage
- Best suited for younger recreation and tee ball leaguers only
- Some users felt the glove was a bit stiff
- Some users felt the webbing wasn't very durable
Innovative technology designed to help beginning players highlights the Mizuno Prospect PowerClose Youth Baseball Glove Series model.
The butter soft PU palm lining for increases durability and feel, while the parashock palm pad helps reduce sting and shock on impact. Other unique and effective features include PowerClose Technology that is designed to make catching easier for beginners and the MZO lining which pulls moisture away from the hand to keep you dry and comfortable while preventing slippage.
The glove itself is made of full grain pigskin leather and is available in both right- and left-handed models in a variety of webbing styles and sizes.
Find more Mizuno Prospect PowerClose Youth Baseball Glove information and reviews here.
-
3. Franklin Sports Field Master Youth Baseball GlovePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of soft synthetic leather for added durability
- The contour fit system allows for thumb adjustment for a customized fit
- Available in a number of different styles and sizes for multiple positions
- Some users said the glove wasn't breathable
- Some users said it took a while to break the glove in
- Some users said there wasn't enough padding
If you’re looking for youth baseball gloves that won’t do much damage to your wallet, then take a look at the Franklin Sports Field Master Series.
Made of soft, yet durable, synthetic leather, the glove features an adjustable wrist strap and a contour fit system with a thumb adjustment so you can get a snug, custom fit.
Available in a variety of color, web style, and size combinations, the Field Master Series is suitable for both right- and left-handers, baseball and softball players, and kids and adults.
Find more Franklin Sports Field Master Youth Baseball Glove information and reviews here.
-
4. Wilson A450 Youth Baseball Glove SeriesPrice: $33.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual Welting technology offers a durable pocket
- Full pigskin leather shell cuts down on break-in time
- Variety of webbing and sizes available for all positions
- Some users felt there wasn't enough padding
- Some users felt the glove didn't run true to size
- Some users said laces came undone too easily
Highlighted by Dual Welting technology, the Wilson A450 Youth Baseball Glove Series has a soft, yet durable pocket designed to help in catching and fielding as its very easy to close.
The pigskin leather shell breaks in quickly and effectively so you’ll be ready to play in no time. Constructed to mimic Pro designs, is available in four cool color schemes and in sizes 10.75, 11, 11.5, and 12 inches. ‘
Find more Wilson A450 Youth Baseball Glove Series information and reviews here.
-
5. Wilson A500 Youth Baseball Glove SeriesPrice: $38.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The double palm construction provides durability and pocket stability
- The rolled dual welting helps provide a very playable pocket
- Extreme lightweight with soft cowhide leather construction
- Some users felt the laces weren't very reliable
- Some users had durability on certain webbing models
- Some of the models might be too big for younger, smaller kids
The Wilson A500 Youth Baseball Glove Series is highlighted by its double palm construction and rolled dual welting in the pocket.
The double palm provides stability in the pocket, while the rolled dual welting helps the pocket’s catchability and durability. It’s made of top grain cowhide leather with leather laces and is one of the lightest youth baseball gloves on the market.
Ideal for younger players, the A500 has a smaller wrist opening with more secure finger sections so you can get a more custom fit.
Find more Wilson A500 Youth Baseball Glove Series information and reviews here.
-
6. Easton Scout Flex Youth Baseball Glove SeriesPrice: $29.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flex Notch technology makes for easy pocket closure
- Three-piece palm construction is lightweight and durable
- The palm soft lining for added comfort, control, and grip
- Some users felt the glove wasn't very durable
- The largest size measures only 11 inches
- There is only 1 color scheme
Highlighted by Flex Notch technology, which makes it very easy to close the pocket, the Easton Scout Flex Youth Baseball Glove is a perfect model for new players.
Suitable for all positions, the glove has a hog hide leather shell with a lightweight three-piece palm construction for extra durability. The soft liner in the palm helps with grip, comfort, and control.
It’s available for both right- and left-handed throwers and comes in sizes 9, 10, 10.5, and 11 inches.
Find more Easton Scout Flex Youth Baseball Glove Series information and reviews here.
-
7. Rawlings Prodigy Youth Baseball Glove SeriesPrice: $43.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sure Catch Technology allows the glove to close quickly, helping the ball stay put
- Soft leather shell construction provides style and durability
- The soft palm lining promotes comfort and reduces shock absorption
- Some users felt the palm was a bit small and had trouble holding the ball
- Some users felt it wasn't as easy to break in as advertized
- Some users felt the stitching needed to be re-knotted too often
Perfect for beginners, the Rawlings Prodigy Youth Baseball Glove Series has models for both infielders, outfielders, and pitchers. And both for right- and left-handed throwers.
Featuring Sure Catch Technology which closes quickly and helps players secure the ball easier, the glove comes 90 percent broken in. It has a durable, yer soft, all-leather shell construction and the soft palm liner reduces shock while providing plenty of comfort.
The glove is available in four different styles — 11-inch Basket Web (for infielders and pitchers), 11.5-inch Modified Trap-Eze Web (for all positions), 11.5-inch Pro I Web (for infielders), and 12-inch Pro H Web (for outfielders).
Find more Rawlings Prodigy Youth Baseball Glove Series information and reviews here.
-
8. Mizuno Prospect Select Youth Baseball Glove SeriesPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- PowerClose Technology makes catching easier for beginners
- Buttersoft Palm liner designed for durability and comfort
- Full-grain leather construction provides a soft feel
- On the pricey side
- It doesn't have the ParaFlex Palm like other Mizno models
- Some users felt it ran small in size
When it comes to the best youth baseball gloves, Mizuno is a name that certainly comes to mind. And their Prospect Select Series features models for new players, regardless of position.
The glove is highlighted by the PowerClose Technology, which is designed to make catching the ball much easier, especially for younger players who need to develop confidence.
Other features include durable full-grain leather shell construction and ButterSoft PU palm liner for comfort and better shock absorption.
Find more Mizuno Prospect Select Youth Baseball Glove Series information and reviews here.
-
9. Louisville Slugger Genesis Baseball Glove SeriesPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full-mesh backing makes the glove lightweight
- All-leather palm promotes a better feel, comfort, and catchability
- Ballistic nylon shell is very durable and strong, yet flexible enough
- Some users felt the glove ran small in size
- Some users felt it took a bit of time to break in
- Ballistic nylon shell might not be as breathable as other models
If you’re in the market for a very durable and tough entry-level glove, then check out the Louisville Slugger Genesis Youth Series.
The ballistic nylon shell is quite strong, but offers the flexibility new players need. The glove has a leather palm and web, which promotes a soft feel and catchability.
There a number of different models available, including sizes and styles for infielders, outfielders, and pitchers.
Find more Louisville Slugger Genesis Baseball Glove Series information and reviews here.
-
10. Easton Paragon Youth Baseball Glove SeriesPrice: $42.03Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Select Cowhide leather palm is soft, receptive, and durable
- The Super Soft Palm Lining provides excellent and helps reduce shock on impact
- All-leather shell with cowhide laces and a reinforced pocket
- Some might have a tough time getting the glove broken in quickly
- Available in smaller sizes so it's best suited for the younger players
- Limited styles and sizes available
The Easton Paragon Youth Baseball Glove Series is new for upcoming 2020 season and features a Select Cowhide palm and leather shell.
The palm is highlighted by a very soft lining, which provides a number of benefits including protective padding, comfort, grip, and catchability. The durable cowhide laces help reinforce the pocket, web, and fingers.
The all-position glove is available in two sizes — 11-inch I Web (pictured) and 11.5-inch Woven Web. Both styles are available for right- and left-handed throwers.
Find more Easton Paragon Youth Baseball Glove Series information and reviews here.
-
11. Rawlings R9 Youth Baseball Glove SeriesPrice: $89.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All-leather construction is both durable and lightweight for longevity
- Extra padding in the thumb and palm area for better protection, yet is flexible
- Pro tapered fit helps with playability and caters to younger players
- It's the most expensive glove on the list
- Some users felt it felt too long to break in
- Some users felt the laces became loose too often
Highlighted by added padding in the thumb, fingers, and palm area, the Rawlings R9 Youth Baseball Glove is protective, comfort, lightweight, and flexible.
The glove is constructed of durable leather and comes 80 percent broken in (just a few days of play and you’ll have the flexibility the way you want it). The tapered fit is beneficial to younger players as it will help stay securely on.
The R9 model is available in a number of styles, including sizes for infielders, outfielders, pitchers, first base, and catcher.
Find more Rawlings R9 Youth Baseball Glove Series information and reviews here.
What's the Difference Between Youth Baseball Gloves & Adult Gloves?
The biggest difference for the purpose of this post is the smaller size, though adult baseball gloves feature better technology and construction. You'll notice that in the price. Youth gloves can be had for under $50, while adult models can cost upwards of $250.
Can You Buy Youth Softball Gloves?
Yes, you can buy youth softball gloves. They are a bit bigger than youth baseball gloves as softballs are larger than baseballs. Kids baseball gloves are generally 11.5 inches in length or less, while youth softball gloves can go up to 12.5 inches.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.