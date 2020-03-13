Zion Williamson Covers Smoothie King Arena Workers’ Salaries

Zion Williamson Covers Smoothie King Arena Workers' Salaries

Getty Zion Williamson

During the NBA’s suspension of games in precaution to the deadly coronavirus, New Orleans Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson is making a generous donation to those largely affected by the current cancelation: the workers at the Smoothie King Center. The 19-year-old Duke alum announced on Friday that for the next 30 days, he’ll be covering their salaries.

Williamson shared on Instagram, “The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at Smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization.”

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.

The 6’6 power forward couldn’t help but remember that last time the city of New Orleans was hit with a massive economic challenge. “Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina,” Williamson continued, “and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.”

GettyZion Williamson and Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson, who made his NBA debut on January 22, 2020, is known to be a generous guy. During the All-Star break, he gifted all his fellow teammates a pair of Mardi-Gras themed Beats by Dre headphones. The NBA star is hoping his Smoothie King Center donation encourages others to join in the movement.

“This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates,” Williamson said. “Hopefully, we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.”

Fellow NBA Superstars Kevin Love & Giannis Antetokounmpo Each Made $100K Donations To Arena Staff

While news of the national pandemic is continuously heartbreaking, there are some positive lights shining through during these dark times. On Friday, Milwaukee Bucks’ star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recently welcomed his first child, Liam Charles, with longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger, donated $100K to help Fiserv Forum workers and staff affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Giannis shared the news via Twitter. “It’s bigger than basketball,” Antetokounmpo began. “And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together.”

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love was first to get the donations rolling in the NBA. On Thursday, Love announced on Instagram that he’d be donating $100K to arena staff through his eponymous foundation.

Love wrote, “I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.”

