Jake Fromm Headlines NFL Draft Best Available: Top-10 Players Entering Day 3

The first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books. Friday will serve as the final day for draft hopefuls to see their NFL dreams come true.

Below we break down the top-10 best available players on our big board ahead of Round 4.

Top-10 Best Available Players

1) Bryce Hall | CB | Virginia

We are a lot higher on Hall than most draft outlets. He possesses CB1 size and knows how to use it, excelling press coverage. Hall suffered a broken ankle which cut his 2019 campaign short. However, the year prior he ranked as PFF’s best cover corner in the FBS.

2) Jake Fromm | QB | Georgia

Remember when draft analysts were clamoring for Fromm to become draft-eligible following his freshman year, pegging him the shoo-in QB1? How times have changed. Fromm is limited physically, and his combine performance did little to change that narrative. However, Fromm is a game-manager who defeats defenses from the neck up. In the right situation, Fromm could be what Case Keenum was for the Vikings during their playoff run a few years back.

3) Akeem Davis-Gaither | LB | App St.

Davis-Gaither is undersized but extremely slippery at avoiding blockers. He’s better going forward than side-to-side. Despite being built like a safety, he’s shown well coming off the edge, compiling five sacks a season ago.

4) Tyler Biadasz | C | Wisconsin

Biadasz was a 1st-rounder on most boards had he entered the draft a season ago. Scouts have seemingly grown cold on the Wisconsin center, likely due to his lack of flashiness. He’s not a dominant blocker, he wins with technique. He’s a steal, and a likely long-term starter for whoever snags him.

5) Curtis Weaver | EDGE | Boise St.

Weaver is a highly productive prospect who falls short on prototypical size and athletic traits. He wins with above-average lateral quickness and solid use of hands. He will need to show improvement as a run defender if he hopes to be more than a pass-rush specialist.

6) Jacob Eason | QB | Washington

If this were 10 years ago, Eason would be a surefire top-three selection. The 6-foot-6-inch, 230-pound Georgia transfer certainly looks the part of a top prospect. He’s also got the arm talent that you would expect from a player of his stature. Yet, his accuracy and struggles digesting more complex coverages may limit his NFL ceiling.

7) Troy Dye | LB | Oregon

Dye is built lean and will need to add mass in the pros. However, his instincts are above average and he shows good range from sideline-to-sideline. His length allows him to separate from blockers, and he has shown quality movement in pass-coverage.

8) Prince Tega Wanogho | OT | Auburn

Wanogho is a big man with impressive quickness for his size. He struggles holding on to blocks despite his mass. His athletic limits may serve him best for a move to guard.

9) KJ Hill | WR | Ohio St.

Hill may be undersized and not the fastest receiver, but he’s quick in short places, and extremely tough. He was extremely productive at Ohio State. Don’t bet against Hill.

10) Harrison Bryant | TE | FAU

Bryant is a receiving tight end with good run after catch ability. His speed will stretch defenses up the scheme. He beat up on weaker competition, his Ohio State film is a bit concerning.

