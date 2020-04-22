Top-10 Defensive Backs in the 2020 NFL Draft: Is CJ Henderson Worth the Hype?

Jeff Okudah is, by most accounts, the top cornerback in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, Florida’s CJ Henderson has enjoyed a meteoric rise up draft boards over the past month. Is he deserving of being the top corner off the board?

Find out below, as we break down the top-10 defensive backs in the 2020 Draft class.

Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Top-10 CB & Safety Draft Prospects

1) Jeff Okudah | CB | Ohio St. Okudah is the CB1 on most boards, and rightfully so. He possesses blue-chip traits across the board. He’s got the physical stature to hold up against bonafide WR1s at the next level, and excels in man-to-man coverage. 2) Kristian Fulton | CB | LSU The lack of love for Fulton is puzzling. He was the second-highest graded CB in zone coverage in 2019 according to PFF. However, his best trait is his man-coverage abilities, evident by his meager 40 percent completion rate allowed since 2018.

3) Xavier McKinney | S | Alabama McKinney has experience operating at both safety positions as well as moving down into the slot. He has an extremely high football IQ and will serve as a team’s quarterback on the back end. Howeverm he doesn’t always blanket receivers in coverage, and has minimal interception production.

4) Bryce Hall | CB | Virginia We are clearly a lot higher on Hall than most draft outlets. He possesses CB1 size and knows how to use it, excelling press coverage. Hall suffered a broken ankle which cut his 2019 campaign short. However, the year prior he ranked as PFF’s best cover corner in the FBS. 5) Ashtyn Davis | S | CAL Davis is a former walk-on with elite track speed. He possesses plus-traits and still has room to develop as a player. He’s one of the more rangy safeties in the class, and his recovery speed is top-notch. He will need to improve tackling technique. 6) CJ Henderson | CB | Florida Henderson has scouts drooling over him at the moment. He’ll likely land somewhere in the top-10 if recent reports reign true. His traits and coverage ability warrant the recent surge in draft stock. However, his tackling ability is extremely poor and he can get caught missing in action when his back’s turned to the quarterback. He has the chance of being good, but will likely be over-drafted. 7) Trevon Diggs | CB | Alabama The brother of Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon was a former wideout himself and it shows. He has impressive ball skills for the corner position. He’s an extremely fluid athlete, with the size to take on big-target receivers. His aggressiveness can work against him at times, as he can be beaten from time-to-time on double moves. 8) Antoine Winfield Jr. | S | Minnesota If Winfield were two-inches taller he’d be a first-round prospect on many boards. His instincts make up for his lack of size, and his compact built allows him to make plays in the run game. He shows tremendous anticipation in coverage. He’s also the son of a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback and Jim Thorpe Award winner. 9) Noah Igbinoghene | CB | Auburn Igbinoghene is a late-riser, with the potential of sneaking into round one. He’s extremely aggressive off the line of scrimmage and loves to get in wideout’s faces. His footwork is not as far along as you’d like for a player of his projection, however, that’s mostly due to only playing the position for two years. 10) Grant Delpit | S | LSU A year ago, Delpit may have been the top defender on many’s boards, let alone defensive back. His 2018 film is far superior to 2019’s. However, he did battle an ankle injury throughout the year. Delpit’s struggles with missed tackles are highly concerning. With that said, the traits of a first-round safety are still there. A healthy Delpit can prove to be a steal for an NFL organization.

READ NEXT: 2020 NFL Draft Pos. Rankings: Quarterbacks