NFC East NFL Draft Grades: Giants & Cowboys Dominate, Eagles Surprise

After a thrilling three day run, the 2020 NFL Draft has come to an end. The NFC East, in particular, moved the ticker when it came to noteworthy selections.

The Giants shocked many by selecting Andrew Thomas 4th-overall, while stud receiver prospect CeeDee Lamb somehow fell to Dallas at pick No. 17. If that wasn’t enough, Philadelphia opted to use their 2nd-Round selection on a quarterback despite the presence of Carson Wentz.

Below we analyze and grade each NFC East team’s draft class.

NFC East Draft Grades

Dallas Cowboys – Grade: A+

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (R1)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (R2)

Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma (R3)

Reggie Robinson II, CB , Tulsa (R4)

, Tulsa (R4) Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin (R4)

Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah (R5)

Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison (R7)

Summary: Dallas absolutely nailed the draft. CeeDee Lamb fell right into their laps, giving them a top-10 talent at pick No. 17. Trevon Diggs is a guy who the Cowboys would have likely targeted with their 1st-Round pick had Lamb not been there. Gallimore and Robinson II will both see the field early on, while Biadasz should come in day one and battle for the starting center spot.

Philadelphia Eagles – Grade: B-

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (R1)

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (R2)

Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado (R3)

K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson (R4)

Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn (R4)

John Hightower, WR, Boise St. (R5)

Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple (R6)

Quez Watkins, WR, S. Miss (R6)

Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn (R6)

Traded for Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers (R6) ***

Casey Toohill, EDGE, Stanford (R7)

Summary: Philly got off to a rocky start, but made up for it down the stretch. Reagor has the chance of being a Brandin Cooks-type player at the next level. Jalen Hurts is one of our favorite prospects, just hope Philly doesn’t turn him into a gadget player. Wentz has battled injuries, which makes the pick reasonable. Davion Taylor and K’Von Wallace have starting potential. Acquiring Goodwin for a meager 6th-Rounder gets them into the Bs.

New York Giants – Grade: A

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia (R1)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama (R2)

Matt Peart, OT, UConn (R3)

Darnay Holmes, CB , UCLA (R4)

, UCLA (R4) Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon (R5)

Cam Brown, LB, Penn St. (R6)

Carter Caughlin, LB, Minnesota (R7)

TJ Brunson, LB, S. Carolina (R7)

Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota (R7)

Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia (R7)

Summary: Hate on the Andrew Thomas pick all you want, there’s a reason why he was the consensus top tackle prior to the offseason. The Giants get the cleanest left tackle prospect in the class. Xavier McKinney was a complete steal atop Round 2, giving New York two top-20 talents with their first two selections. Peart is an extremely long athlete, who may need to add weight but has starting potential, as does Lemieux. Darnay Holmes is one of the fastest cornerbacks in the entire class and could battle Julian Love for the starting slot cornerback position.

Washington Redskins – Grade: B

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio St. (R1)

Antonio Gibson, RB/WR, Memphis (R3)

Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU (R4)

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR , Liberty (R4)

, Liberty (R4) Keith Ismael, OL, SDSU (R5)

Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan (R5)

Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas (R7)

James Smith-Williams, EDGE, NC State (R7)

Summary: Washington comes away with the best player in the draft in Chase Young. Antonio Gibson is a playmaker with the ball in his hands. He was used sparingly in the run game at Memphis, but could be Chris Thompson’s eventual replacement. Charles may have been taken a round too early. Gandy-Golden is the wild card here. He has limited route tree experience, but his traits are through the roof.