Top-10 Offensive Linemen in the 2020 NFL Draft: Mekhi Becton, Boom or Bust?

Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Andrew Thomas are all bidding to be the first offensive tackle off the board in 2020 NFL Draft. However, the extent of potential long-term starters in this class goes well beyond the four names mentioned above.

Below we break down the top-10 offensive linemen in the 2020 Draft class.

Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Top-10 O-Line Draft Prospects

1) Tristan Wirfs | OT | Iowa Wirfs played predominantly on the right side at Iowa. However, some scouts feel he would be best served to move inside to guard. He’s a freak athlete with a high school wrestling background. He will thrive in a zone running system. 2) Jedrick Wills Jr. | OT | Alabama Wills also played the majority of his snaps on the right side at Alabama. However, that may be due to protecting the left-handed Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside. His traits, despite moderate height concerns, transition well to moving to the left side in the pros. He dominates in pass protection, tossing people around when he gets his hands on them. 3) Andrew Thomas | OT | Georgia A few months ago, Thomas was the clear-cut guy on most boards. He feels like the safest pick of the top tackles. Has the ability to play either tackle position. However, he can get caught tight hipped against more rangy pass rushers, leading to overextending.

4) Cesar Ruiz | C | Michigan Ruiz will come off the board earlier than the masses expect. He’s a plus-athlete, with superb burst off the snap and excellent lateral quickness to get to the second level. He’s a day one starter.

5) Josh Jones | OT | Houston Like Ruiz, Jones will be drafted earlier than mocks currently place him. He’s a first-round tackle. He’s graded out as one of the best pass-protectors the past two seasons according to PFF. He possesses prototypical build with a long frame to excel at the tackle position. He’ll need to improve upon his footwork in pass protection. 6) Mekhi Becton | OT | Louisville Becton is a mammoth of a man, with a seven-foot wingspan. His attributes will get him selected extremely high, although we are slightly less fond of him than the majority. He’s a first-round pick in our books, but if you take him in the top-10 you may be left wanting more. He packs a powerful punch while initiating contact. Becton can get caught off-balance in pass protection. Scouts have grown concerned with his weight, due to his enormous frame. 7) Ezra Cleveland | OT | Boise State Cleveland is a late-riser that may sneak into the latter part of round one depending on how early the top four tackles come off the board. He’s extremely athletic and will excel in a zone-based running scheme. However, he will need to get stronger, he lacks a solid base, and he can be walked into the pocket by bull-rushers. 8) Isaiah Wilson | OT/G | Georgia Wilson is still a bit raw, leaving college with two years of eligibility on the table. His physical traits, however, are top-tier. He possesses a tremendous frame and will bully defenders at the point of attack. He can get overly excited and lose balance on blocks. Wilson’s athletic limits could lead to struggles if asked to play on the outside. 9) Austin Jackson | OT | USC Jackson is yet another hit-or-miss prospect at the tackle position. However, he may be the purest left tackle in the class. He’s extremely athletic, with nimble feet and the ability to bend. His technique can be less than desirable at times in pass protection and he has a habit of overextending on blocks. Still, his upside is enticing. 10) Tyler Biadasz | C | Wisconsin Biadasz was a 1st-rounder on most boards had he entered the draft a season ago. Scouts have seemingly grown cold on the Wisconsin center, likely due to his lack of flashiness. He’s not a dominant blocker, he wins with technique. He’s a steal, and a likely long-term starter for whoever snags him. On the Cusp: Matt Hennessy – Temple, Lloyd Cushenberry – LSU, Lucas Niang – TCU

READ NEXT: 2020 NFL Draft Pos. Rankings: Quarterbacks