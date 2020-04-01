2020 NFL Draft: Will Bears Find Taylor Gabriel’s Replacement?

Talk of the Chicago Bears finding Taylor Gabriel’s replacement in the upcoming NFL Draft is heating up. When the Bears parted ways with the swift veteran wide receiver earlier this offseason, many wondered who the team would bring in to fill his shoes.

In his two seasons in Chicago, Gabriel served as a deep ball threat, and he had a smattering of huge plays over the course of that period. But missing time due to injuries and little cap room led to his release. While Gabriel hasn’t caught on anywhere else yet, the Bears also haven’t signed a wideout to replace him during free agency, leading many to think Chicago is looking to the draft to boost its receiving corps.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay sees the Bears snagging a speedy wideout with their 50th pick in the second round. McShay has TCU’S Jalen Reagor heading to Chicago, and several others think that’s a solid idea.

Matt Nagy Would Love Jalen Reagor

Reagor’s physical gifts will make him an immediate asset to whichever team he winds up with. At 5’11” and 194 lbs., he’s about the exact same size as Bears current wide receiver Anthony Miller, but Nagy would likely use Reagor in a way similar to how Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers used Deebo Samuel last year.

Nagy loves speed guys (Tyreek Hill, Tarik Cohen) and Reagor has speed and body control for days. His maneuverability after the catch will make him a playmaker in this league, and his ability to win vertically would instantly make the entire Bears receiving corps better.

There isnt a better fit for the Chicago Bears in the 2020 NFL Draft than Jalen Reagor. pic.twitter.com/nWRqIofW2S — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) March 31, 2020

Reagor himself said during the scouting combine that he feels as though he has the versatility of Deebo Samuel, combined with the speed of Tyreek Hill. He told members of the media that he was “a big play waiting to happen.”

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor (@TCUFootball) has met with #49ers at #NFLCombine, says he has Deebo Samuel’s versatility and Tyreek Hill’s speed (aiming for 4.2 in 40). “I’m a big play waiting to happen.” pic.twitter.com/ThVef8TEXy — Cam Inman (@CamInman) February 25, 2020

Nagy often incorporated Miller and Gabriel into the running game, and with Reagor’s quickness, Nagy would likely utilize him in sweeps and reverses, while also counting on him to be a deep ball threat.

Jalen Reagor Stats: No Fumbles in 3 Seasons at TCU

Reagor has been a solid wideout in each of his three collegiate seasons. As a freshman in 2017, he caught 33 passes for 576 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per catch. He broke out his sophomore season, with 72 receptions for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rewatched some TCU-Baylor yesterday. Jalen Reagor is so dangerous. Should be one of the nation's best in 2019. pic.twitter.com/UbHo3IFGaF — Max Olson (@max_olson) May 7, 2019

He had a quieter junior year due to inconsistencies at the quarterback position, catching 43 passes for 611 yards and five scores. Don’t let the dip in production fool you — Reagor can play and will be ready to make an impact day one.

Going to bless your timeline with this video of Jalen Reagor running a sluggo pic.twitter.com/NKlm0xA1Uv — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) March 31, 2020

He also held onto the ball, never coughing it up once in his three seasons at Texas Christian. He has been criticized for his drops, but he will be able to do most anything Nagy would ask of him, which makes him an attractive option for a Bears offense in need of dynamic players. The only issue for Chicago is whether or not Reagor is still available when the 43rd and 50th picks come around. As highly coveted as he is, it’s unlikely, but if Ryan Pace and company get lucky, the Bears could land one of the draft’s best play-makers.

