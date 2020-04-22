Top-10 Wide Receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft: Is Henry Ruggs WR1?

The 2020 NFL Draft is loaded at the wide receiver position. While the class is headlined by the likes of ex-Alabama standouts Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, along with former Oklahoma Sooner CeeDee Lamb, there are a plethora of other noteworthy prospects set to dominate on Sundays.

Below we break down the top-10 wideouts in the 2020 Draft class.

Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Top-10 WR Draft Prospects

1) Jerry Jeudy | WR | Alabama The media has deemed the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner the receiver to pick apart this draft season. That’s fine, let teams overthink and outthink themselves out of drafting Jeudy. He’s by far the top receiver on our board. His route running skills are second to none in this draft class. While his immediate explosion off the line of scrimmage and ability to explode at the top of his route is nearly as good. His long speed and big-play ability will demand over the top coverage, evident by his 24 touchdowns over the past two seasons. 2) CeeDee Lamb | WR | Oklahoma Lamb is a highlight reel catch waiting to happen. His ball-skills are reminiscent of DeAndre Hopkins. Yet, his most dangerous trait may very well be his run after catch ability, which is for my money, the best in the class. His slender build is one of his only negatives and that’s mostly nitpicking. 3) Henry Ruggs III | WR | Alabama The NFL loves speed, which is why Ruggs is enjoying a meteoric draft rise similar to that of Tavon Austin a few years back. come Thursday night, he may very well be the first wideout off the board. Ruggs is an extremely smooth route runner with plus-hands. Alabama did move him around a lot to put him in positions to succeed, as the 188-pound wideout had his struggles beating press. 4) Tee Higgins | WR | Clemson It’s easy to say now, but I was a big Michael Thomas guy when he was coming out of Ohio State. Higgins reminds me somewhat of the now-NFL superstar. He can struggle at times with separation, but his catch radius is one of the best in the draft. He also has experience working out of numerous receiving spots. It wasn’t long ago Higgins was mentioned alongside the likes of Jeudy and Lamb, a few years from now we may know why. 5) Jalen Reagor | WR | TCU Were there no Henry Ruggs in this draft, scouts would be drooling over Reagor. The ex-TCU standout posted a 4.22 40-yard dash at his mock pro day. He creates chunk plays from all three levels. He’s also surprisingly good at high pointing the football, despite measuring in at just 5-foot-11-inches. 6) Justin Jefferson | WR | LSU Many probably know Jefferson’s name from his four-touchdown first-half performance in the College Football Playoffs. Jefferson showed improved hands and concentration in 2019. He dominates out of the slot. He’s a sound route runner, but lacks the suddenness agility that some of the other top prospects possess. He also measured in at 6-foot-1-inch at the combine, which was shorter than expected. 7) Michael Pittman Jr. | WR | USC Pittman may not have the biceps of his Super Bowl winning father. However, he’s no slouch, standing at 6-foot-4-inches and weighing in at 223-pounds. He clocked-in with a 4.52 forty, but his other testing scores were through the roof. He possesses elite ball skills, and was extremely productive during his time at USC. 8) Brandon Aiyuk | WR | Arizona State Aiyuk’s hype has died down in recent weeks. However, he still has a slight chance of sneaking into the latter end of round one. Aiyuk is a solid, thickly built big-play threat in the deep passing game and brings added value in the return game as well. He can struggle at times beating press. 9) Laviska Shenault Jr. | WR | Colorado To me, Shenault is Sammy Watkins. He’s a stud athlete more than a receiver. The majority of his touches were manufactured at Colorado, similar to Watkins’ tape at Clemson. He may not be the next Julio Jones, like some had pegged him early on. However, if he lands with a team that knows how to use his skill set, ala Deebo Samuels with the Niners, he’ll be productive at the next level. 10) Denzel Mims | WR | Baylor Mims destroyed the “draft season,” lighting up the combine and senior bowl practices. He’s a height, weight and speed specimen. He dominates in the red zone where he can use his big frame. He’s not the quickest guy from side to side, his speed is more vertical. On the Cusp: KJ Hamler – Penn State, Van Jefferson – Florida, Bryan Edwards – S. Carolina, Donovan Peoples Jones – Michigan, Tyler Johnson – Minnesota, Chase Claypool – Notre Dame

READ NEXT: 2020 NFL Draft Pos. Rankings: Quarterbacks