Details of 49ers Trade for Redskins All-Pro Trent Williams

The Trent Williams trade drama has reached its conclusion. The Washington Redskins have sent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, in addition to a third-rounder in 2021, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Finally: The #Redskins have agreed to terms on a trade of LT Trent Williams to the #49ers, per me, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo. It took until Day 3 of the Draft, but Washington gets it done, and SF gets help at a position of need. It’s for a 5th this year and 3rd next year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Williams, a nine-year veteran, was reported to have almost come to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Williams will be heading to San Francisco to play for the defending NFC Champions. The 49ers aren’t extending Williams’ contract just yet — that will be handled moving forward, per NFL insider Mike Garofolo.

There is no contract extension in place for Trent Williams with the #49ers. That will be a piece of business that can be handled going forward. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 25, 2020

Williams turns 32-years old this summer, but he has been one of the most reliable offensive tackles in the NFL since he entered the league in 2010.

Trent Williams Contract: 49ers Get Him on 1-Year Deal

Williams has one year remaining on the five-year contract he signed with Washington in 2015. He is due $12.5 million in 2020, per Spotrac. The Niners won’t be concerning themselves with figuring an extension out any time soon. The 49ers getting one of the best offensive tackles in the league in exchange for a third and fifth rounder has left many feeling as though San Francisco got an absolute steal.

Wow, the 49ers are putting together a loaded roster. Trading a third next year and a fifth this year for All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams seems like a steal. — jay greeson (@jgreesontfp) April 25, 2020

Does Trent Williams to 49ers Also Signal End of Joe Staley Era?

The 49ers’ decision to acquire Williams also speaks to veteran Joe Staley’s future with the team. Staley, who entered the league in 2007, has remained undecided — at least publicly — about his future and whether he plans on retiring. After the Williams trade, some wondered if Staley was set to walk off into the sunset. It didn’t take long for insider Adam Schefter to break the news that Staley is expected to retire for health reasons.

Here’s what helped set into motion the Trent Williams’ trade: six-time Pro Bowl and All-Decade OT Joe Staley is expected to retire due to health concerns, per league sources. The 35-year-old Staley wanted to inform the 49ers in a timely way to help find a replacement. They have. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

Staley has played 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the 49ers, and has started 181 games for them in that time. He is a fan favorite and a six-time Pro Bowler, and even with the addition of Williams, if Staley officially retires, the Niners will miss him dearly.

Williams’ agent released a statement shortly after then news of the trade broke, which read; “After 9 years with Washington Redskins, 119 starts and 7 Pro Bowls, the time has come to part ways. Trent Williams is ready to get back to competing in the NFL and is glad to be a part of a great organization like the San Francisco 49ers.”

And another statement from Vince Taylor, agent for Trent Williams. pic.twitter.com/nlDYVwGRg6 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 25, 2020

According to Ian Rapoport, Williams told him after the trade was made that he was relieved it was over. “I’m thankful this is over,” he told Rapoport. “Thanks to Dan and the organization for all they’ve done for me. Still a lot of love for the fans and that locker room. Now I’m focusing on being the best player I can possibly be for the 49ers.”

With the #49ers trade done, LT Trent Williams tells me, "I’m thankful this is over. Thanks to Dan and the organization for all they’ve done for me. Still a lot of love for the fans and that locker room. Now I’m focusing on being the best player I can possibly be for the 49ers." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Health should be a concern for Williams and the 49ers moving forward, however. Williams has had his share of relatively recent ailments. He didn’t play at all last season, after he said the Redskins misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his brain in early 2019. He also had a knee injury that required surgery at the end of the 2017 season.

READ NEXT: NFL Draft: Highlights of 49ers New Dynamic Playmaker Drafted at No. 14 Overall: [Watch]