Aaron Martens: Bass Fishing Legend Hospitalized With Brain Tumor

Aaron Martens is the bass fishing legend who was hospitalized on April 5 and is awaiting surgery on a brain tumor. Martens, 47, lives in Leeds, Alabama, with his wife, Lesley, and their two children, Jordan and Spencer.

Fishing tackle manufacturer DUO Realis, who are one of Martens’ sponsors, said on their Facebook page on the night of April 4 that Martens was understood to have suffered a seizure and had been hospitalized. The post was written by DUO’s David Swendseid. A day after the original post, an update on the page said that Martens was awaiting brain surgery. The update read:

Doctors found 2 lesions. He is scheduled for brain surgery Monday 6th, for removal of a tumor. Biopsy results will be available in approximately a week. This is a difficult time as you all can imagine.

Due to Coronavirus, Martens’ Wife, Lesley, Is Unable to Be By Her Husband’s Side

The post added that due to coronavirus hospital protocols, Martens’ wife, Lesley, is unable to be around her husband during this difficult time. Bass Fan reports that Martens will undergo surgery at the Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. The website adds that Martens was out fishing when he suffered a series of seizures.

In a Facebook post, Martens’ mother, Carol, described his tumors as being “small.” Carol Martens also said that she hopes that her son will return home as early as Tuesday, April 7.

During His Illustrious Career, Martens Has Achieved More Than $3.6 Million in Earnings

According to Major League Fishing, Martens is “one of the most successful professional bass anglers of all time.” In 2005, 2013 and 2015, Martens won the Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year awards. In 2019, Martens was the winner of the Bass Pro Tour Stage Six on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri. During his career, Martens has achieved more than $3.6 million in career earnings. Martens has 11 career wins on his record. Martens first major event was the 1999 Bassmaster Classic in New Orleans.

Martens Describes Himself as a ‘Health Nut’

On his profile on Major League Fishing’s website, it emphasizes Martens’ love of keeping healthy. His interests are listed as being running, mountain biking, hiking and camping. Martens describes himself as a “Professional angler, runner, husband, father, Jesus lover, and health nut,” on his Instagram bio.

Martens writes on his Facebook bio that growing up in California, his dream was always to become a professional bass angler. Martens said that his parents would take him fishing nearly every weekend when he was younger. The iconic bass angler said that he also took huge inspiration from the television series, “The Bassmasters.”

In the wake of her husband’s hospitalization, Martens’ wife posted a bible verse from Deuteronomy 31:8. The passage reads, “Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the Lord will personally go ahead of you. He will be with you; he will neither fail you or abandon you.”

