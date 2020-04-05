Aaron Rodgers, Packers Easter Egg Found in Call of Duty?

Was a subtle reference to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers snuck into the latest Call of Duty title? Sure seems that way.

An eagle-eyed Reddit user recently spotted a possible nod to the Packers’ two-time MVP while playing 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, sharing a screenshot from a multiplayer match that shows a blue van’s license plate that reads: GPG AR 012 (or, perhaps, Go Pack Go! Aaron Rodgers, No. 12). The van can be found on the multiplayer map called Dock Yard.

Now, normally it would be easy to dismiss eight characters printed on a van as a coincidence, but evidence of a deliberate reference to Rodgers becomes more compelling when looking a little closer into the game’s design, specifically at Wisconsin-based development company Raven Software.

Raven Software is a video game developer that was founded near Madison in 1998 and continues to run its operations in the area today even after being acquired by Activision in the late ’90s and directed to assist primarily on its Call of Duty franchise. Given the proximity to Green Bay, chances are pretty good at least one employee involved in the game’s production is a Packers fan.

Of course, there’s nothing that proves it was a reference to Rodgers. And there probably won’t be. Same as we probably wouldn’t find out whether someone acted alone and slipped it into the game or multiple people authorized the decision. Easter eggs are left for gamers to discover, but their meaning and conception aren’t always made clear.

On this one, though, it is probably safe to classify it is an homage to the Packers’ future Hall of Famer.

Aaron Rodgers a Notable Fan of Video Games

The gaming world showing some love for Rodgers would only be reciprocation at this point. He has professed his love for video games multiple times in the past, including when asked about some of his favorites during his Reddit AMA back in December.

Rodgers also appeared on Conan in 2017 while recovering from his broken collarbone, sitting down with host Conan O’Brien and testing out Assassin’s Creed: Origins for the show’s “Clueless Gamer” segment. Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari also joined them on the show and played along as they rode chariots, cut down gladiators and fought hippos in Ancient Egypt.

While Rodgers’ video game fandom is well represented, he has also been forced to take actions against them in the Packers’ locker room. He called a players-only meeting during the 2015 season to address the distractions Xbox and Playstation were causing for the team in terms of preparation, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“I don’t think Aaron Rodgers was too happy with the preparation schedule of some of the young players on this team,” NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said during the broadcast when the Packers lost 17-13 to the Bears on Thanksgiving of that season. “A few too many video games being played and not enough homework.”

