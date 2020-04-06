Aaron Rodgers, 2 Former Packers Named to NFL All-Decade Team

Aaron Rodgers‘ greatness as an NFL quarterback got some more confirmation on Monday when he was picked as one of two passers for the 2010s All-Decade Team.

The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame named Rodgers one of two quarterbacks to represent the past decade behind Tom Brady, who was a unanimous selection after also making the 2000s team. He was the only active member of the Green Bay Packers to receive the honor, but a pair of former Packers — defensive end Julius Peppers and offensive guard Jahri Evans — were also chosen.

Rodgers was twice throughout the 2010s named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player with him kicking off the decade with the first and only Super Bowl championship thus far in his storied career. He has also led the league in passer rating (2011 and ’12) and touchdown passes (2016) while being picked for the Pro Bowl in seven of the last 10 seasons.

Rodgers continued to play at a high level during the 2019 season even without putting up the elite passing numbers of his earlier seasons. He threw for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2019 and finished the regular season with a league-low four interceptions, helping the Packers to a 13-3 record that snapped their two-season playoff drought.

Peppers left an impression on two NFC North teams after stints with both the Bears and Packers, but his three seasons in Green Bay from 2014-16 saw him rack up 25 sacks, two pick-sixes, eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 45 quarterback hits while appearing in all 48 games.

Evans played only a single season for the Packers in 2017 after being signed as a replacement for departed guard T.J. Lang, starting 14 games before retiring after the season.

