Anthony Causi Dead: NY Post Sports Photographer Dies of Coronavirus at 48

Anthony Causi, a longtime sports photographer for The Post, famous for taking photos of the New York Yankees, Giants, Mets, Jets, Nets, and Knicks, passed away from coronavirus on April 12, 2020. He was 48.

The Brooklyn native, who graduated from Pace University, passed away at North Shore University Hospital. He survived by his wife Romina Seferian-Causi, and their two children, John and Mia.

Steve Lynch, The Post’s editor in chief said in a statement, “Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend, and a brilliant journalist. He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind — he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked.”

This photograph by Anthony Causi is incredible. pic.twitter.com/ahdjuhOKZk — Jeremy Bell (@thejeremybell) April 13, 2020

“The Post that you read, and the newsroom that we work in, are less colorful today because of his absence,” Lynch continued. “Our hearts go out to his family, and we share their grief.”

We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and admirers of @nypost sports photojournalist extraordinaire Anthony Causi, who brought out the best in the players and the people of our National Pastime. An example of his outstanding eye and talent: pic.twitter.com/eFZHoeeIB8 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 13, 2020

Causi’s prolific work included action shots from UFC, horse racing, and tennis. Almost every celebrity that attended a sporting event in New York was photographed by Causi, as well as athletes traveling to The Big Apple to play a Manhattan-based team.

Causi’s Final Instagram Post Was A Selfie In The Hospital After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19

Three weeks before his death, Causi’s final post on Instagram was a rare selfie which showed that him the hospital and hooked up to a breathing machine. He captioned the picture, “I never thought I would get something like this. I thought I was indestructible. If I do make it out of here. I promise you this the worlds not going to know what hit it.”

His post before that was also related to coronavirus, and how sports in America were shut down to help stop the pandemic spread. He wrote, “This is bad?!!”

Tributes To The Beloved Sports Photographer Were Shared On Social Media

Based on the number of heartfelt messages sent to Causi’s family on social media following the news of his death, it was clear that everywhere the sports journalist went, he was loved, and that he will be greatly missed. The Washington Post reporter Devlin Barret tweeted, “Completely stunned by this. Anthony always struck me as one of those guys who gave NYPost sports its rhythm, its fun, its meaning.”

Fellow New York photojournalist Lucas Jackson tweeted, “This is heartbreaking. Causi was nothing short of a spectacular human & talented to the moon and back. I am shattered for his wife and family and friends of which he had thousands.”

Most important is that Anthony Causi was only 48. He had a wife and 2 small children. Please keep them in your thoughts. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 13, 2020

MLB Insider’s Jon Heyman tweeted, “Such terrible news. Anthony Causi was a fun guy who loved life and loved his job, too. Gone way too soon. This illness is insidious. RIP Anthony.”

Tonight I will pay tribute to my dear friend – the great Anthony Causi @NBCNewYork . The @nypost photographer was one of the best on the planet. He was a New York Treasure; a generous man who loved his family, friends & his craft. May heart is broken. RIP Anthony J. Causi. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/fNeyHFeCKv — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) April 13, 2020

The New York Knicks PR shared a message via their official Twitter account: “Anthony Causi was a fixture at the Garden and one of the best photographers in the business. He was a warm person with a great personality and will be missed. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

A statement from Jeff Wilpon, COO on the passing of New York Post photographer Anthony Causi. pic.twitter.com/kI9RTO3MvV — New York Mets (@Mets) April 13, 2020

UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter tweeted, “This is rough. I’ve spent a lot of time chatting with Anthony at UFC events. A pro’s pro.”

