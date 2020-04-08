Anthony Davis, LeBron James Lakers Fit ‘Really Well’ says Jamal Crawford

Anthony Davis and LeBron James fit together in the Los Angeles Lakers’ pick and roll like peanut butter and jelly, butter on a roll and hot dogs with mustard.

With a 49-14 record, there’s a reason that Los Angeles leads the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Statistically, LeBron James, 35, is living his best life. The Akron, Ohio native is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest for the purple and gold.

Davis isn’t a slouch either. The Chicago, Illinois native is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game.

That’s a big deal!

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Jamal Crawford detailed what he’s seen from the Lakers this season. The former Michigan Wolverine says that while James and Davis are the focal point of their team, head coach Frank Vogel has the luxury of a strong supporting cast with standouts like Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma all stepping up.



He’s pleased.

Check out a snippet from our dialogue below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis told me that you are an instant scorer. What do you make of the Lakers this season? What do you make of Davis and LeBron?

Jamal Crawford: They look terrific. They’ve been unbelievable. Those two, they have so much respect for each other and LeBron, kudos to him he said, ‘Hey. You’re going to be our leading scorer. You’re going to be our go-to-guy. I’ll take over when we need’ and that maturity level is there. It’s him knowing that he wants to be fresh later because he knows exactly what it takes. So you know, those two have been unbelievable and their team is unbelievable. The team fits really well. They have shooters. They have defenders. They have their go-to-guys. I’m sure for them whenever they get back; they’ll try to have that same momentum when the break happened.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Davis and LeBron have this running joke where basically LeBron said this was like starting in the season – you know, LeBron was taping Space Jam 2. He and Davis didn’t have a ton of time to work out the running joke is LeBron says that they’re not quite a peanut butter and jelly sandwich yet . More like peanut butter and banana sandwich…

Jamal Crawford: I heard that on one interview. I guess when he said peanut butter and banana, I’ve never had peanut butter and banana fortunately [laughs] , I guess what he’s saying is that they’re broke and they have room to improve and get better.