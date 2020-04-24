Falcons Select Former Clemson Star in 1st Round

The pick is in! The Atlanta Falcons have selected former Clemson cornerback, AJ Terrell at No. 16 as their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the 16th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, we have selected CB AJ Terrell. Welcome to Atlanta, @ajterrell_8!

A 6’1, 195-pound corner with 31 ¼ inch arms, Terrell ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine to go along with a 34.5 vertical jump. In three seasons at Clemson, he totaled 103 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, and six interceptions.

Terrell finished his last season as a Tiger a first-team all-conference player for the FBS runners-up, starting all 15 games and recording 37 stops, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

A Surprise Here

WELL, the Falcons trading up and continuing to be aggressive in the draft hype didn’t play out as we’d hope. But Terell is a solid addition to the Falcons secondary and can easily fill the Desmond Trufant void.

NFL expert analyst, Lance Zierlein says Terrell is “above-average” and a “future starter”:

Long, press-man cornerback with thin lowers, but good overall size. Terrell has the foot agility and patience to pedal and mirror the release or jab and ride on it aggressively. He’s an above-average athlete with quick burst to close out space in tight quarters, but he’s not a classic click-and-close talent from off-man and issues with balance prevent sudden stops to shadow at the top of the route. The size and ability to hound 50/50 balls deserve recognition, but he lacks ballhawking traits, which could cap him as an average future starter.

Falcons Plan to Add Mulitple Cornerbacks

Don’t be shocked if the Falcons grab another CB or two in this year’s draft. Dimitroff is looking to build the Falcons CB depth as much as possible.

The defensive line is nearly set now that they have a quality edge rusher under their belt with Dante Fowler. They also re-signed defensive end Steven Means, another guy they can count on defensively.

The Falcons currently have four guys at the cornerback position, Isiah Oliver, and Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Jordan Miller. Oliver, Sheffield and Miller are all under 23-years-old. They each have promising futures but haven’t been consistent and are still only backup quality. This leaves the Falcons needing to bring some newbies this offseason and a starter.

“I’m a big believer, I’ve said this before, you really can never have enough corners and I think it’s really important for us to hone in on that,” Dimitroff said. “Whether it’s the back end of free agency or whether it’s in the draft, we’ll continue to look in that area and make sure we have the right amount of people to fortify not only the front line but the depth as well. I understand the concerns of where the numbers are at this point.”

Welcome to the ‘A,’ Terrell!

5 Picks Left For Falcons

Here’s a look at the Atlanta Falcons remaining picks in next round:

Round 2: No. 47 overall

