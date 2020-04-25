Atlanta Falcons Select Former Auburn Standout in 2nd Round

The pick is in! The Atlanta Falcons have selected former Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson as their first-round pick at No. 47 in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
Davidson as an Auburn Tiger
A Greenville, Alabama, native Davidson was a USA Today All-American before heading to Aurburn and earning SEC All-Freshman honors with 38 tackles, six for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups
Davidson decided not to forgo his senior year as a Tiger but instead stayed to finish his degree and honor his late mother’s wishes.
He started all 13 games in 2018 posting 46 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks. He also blocked three kicks during the year, tying for second in the FBS. Davidson returned in 2019 to earn first-team All-SEC honors as a senior after tying with Derrick Brown for a team lead of 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. And he tallied 48 tackles and two fumbles.
What Davison Brings to the Table
Davidson did what is really hard for a 304-pound man, he ran fast. During the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, he timed a 1.79 10-yard split. Explosiveness for a man that size is impressive.
NFL.com lists out Davidson’s strengths:
- Might offer scheme diversity
- Plays standing or with a hand down
- Sets strong edges and able to dominate tight ends at point of attack
- Nimble feet with lateral movement
- Stride speed to work into gaps as three-technique
- Body type belies abilities as outside rusher
- Can stutter and alter rush speed to create uncertainty
- Inside quickness to take advantage of over-sets
- Hand usage at top of the rush is efficient and effective
- Has spin counter and is able to tie rush moves together
- Three blocked kicks last season
Heres what NFL expert analyst Lance Zierlein had to say:
Four-year starter who posted elevated production against the run and pass as a senior. Davidson has been durable and his play consistent, but he fails to really stand out in the shadow of teammate Derrick Brown. The team who drafts him will need to determine how best to utilize him because despite his build, he’s most effective when playing outside the tackle. He’s athletic enough to work as a base 4-3 end with sub-rush talent, but getting over the hump from good backup to starter might take time.
Fun Fact on Davidson
Davidson likes to fish. Not only does he like to fish, but he’s also very competitive and trash talks the fish while he’s at it.
He most recently won a celebrity fishing tournament in north Alabama. He told a WHNT 19 news reporter how he used the same kind of trash talk with the fish that he would against an opposing quarterback.
“I was talking to them while they were in the water,” Davidson said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to get you so you might as well just come out.’ That’s what happened.”
If this doesn’t make you like the guy, I don’t know what does.
Welcome to the ‘A,’ Davidson, there are plenty of spots outside of the city for you to fish.
READ NEXT: Falcons, Saints Legend Has Powerful Message for NFL Rookie