Atlanta Falcons Select Former Auburn Standout in 2nd Round

The pick is in! The Atlanta Falcons have selected former Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson as their first-round pick at No. 47 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the 47th pick we have selected DT Marlon Davidson. Welcome to Atlanta, @marlondavidson7! 📝 – https://t.co/impVcfTw0I pic.twitter.com/AhVqK8kNM2 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2020

Davidson as an Auburn Tiger

A Greenville, Alabama, native Davidson was a USA Today All-American before heading to Aurburn and earning SEC All-Freshman honors with 38 tackles, six for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups

Davidson decided not to forgo his senior year as a Tiger but instead stayed to finish his degree and honor his late mother’s wishes.

He started all 13 games in 2018 posting 46 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks. He also blocked three kicks during the year, tying for second in the FBS. Davidson returned in 2019 to earn first-team All-SEC honors as a senior after tying with Derrick Brown for a team lead of 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. And he tallied 48 tackles and two fumbles.

What Davison Brings to the Table

Davidson did what is really hard for a 304-pound man, he ran fast. During the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, he timed a 1.79 10-yard split. Explosiveness for a man that size is impressive.

NFL.com lists out Davidson’s strengths:

Strengths

Might offer scheme diversity

Plays standing or with a hand down

Sets strong edges and able to dominate tight ends at point of attack

Nimble feet with lateral movement

Stride speed to work into gaps as three-technique

Body type belies abilities as outside rusher

Can stutter and alter rush speed to create uncertainty

Inside quickness to take advantage of over-sets

Hand usage at top of the rush is efficient and effective

Has spin counter and is able to tie rush moves together

Three blocked kicks last season

Heres what NFL expert analyst Lance Zierlein had to say:

Four-year starter who posted elevated production against the run and pass as a senior. Davidson has been durable and his play consistent, but he fails to really stand out in the shadow of teammate Derrick Brown. The team who drafts him will need to determine how best to utilize him because despite his build, he’s most effective when playing outside the tackle. He’s athletic enough to work as a base 4-3 end with sub-rush talent, but getting over the hump from good backup to starter might take time.

Fun Fact on Davidson

Davidson likes to fish. Not only does he like to fish, but he’s also very competitive and trash talks the fish while he’s at it.

He most recently won a celebrity fishing tournament in north Alabama. He told a WHNT 19 news reporter how he used the same kind of trash talk with the fish that he would against an opposing quarterback.

“I was talking to them while they were in the water,” Davidson said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to get you so you might as well just come out.’ That’s what happened.”

If this doesn’t make you like the guy, I don’t know what does.

Welcome to the ‘A,’ Davidson, there are plenty of spots outside of the city for you to fish.

