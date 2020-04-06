11 Best Batting Cage Nets for Your Backyard: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Net World Sports Batting Cage Nets are available in 12 different sizes and made of durable, weatherproof net twine and mesh, strong enough to last season after season of hitting.

The construction is 42-grade high-density polyethylene (HDPE) net twine and 45mm knotted mesh, which is UV-protected to prevent sun damage and rotting so it’s suitable for year-round use. The net also features 6-feet-long built-in ties to attach to the frame, which you’ll have to buy seperately (see below).

Sizes start at 8 feet high and 20 feet long and go up to 12 feet high and 70 feet long. There are also cages with the height of 10 feet and lengths of 35, 45, and 55 feet.

Note: this the net only, you’ll have to supply your own batting cage frame and/or poles.