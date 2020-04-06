11 Best Batting Cage Nets for Your Backyard: Your Easy Buying Guide

Batting cage nets allow you to get in high-quality and efficient hitting sessions in the privacy of your yard, if you have the space. And we’ve compiled a list below of a variety of nets of all sizes, including ones that measure as short as 12 feet in length — perfect if you’re short on room. Some on the list come with the necessary framing and poles, while others are the net only, so you’ll have to get your own frame.
1. Net World Sports Batting Cage NetPros:
Cons:
- Durable made with #42-grade high-density polyethylene (HDPE) net twine and 45mm knotted mesh
- Fully weatherproof, rot-resistant and UV treated for protection against the sun
- Has built-in ties (6 feet) for easy attachment to the poles and other needed set up equipment
- On the pricey side
- Might be too big if you're using it in your yard
- This is the net only; you'll need your own base and poles to attach it to
The Net World Sports Batting Cage Nets are available in 12 different sizes and made of durable, weatherproof net twine and mesh, strong enough to last season after season of hitting.
The construction is 42-grade high-density polyethylene (HDPE) net twine and 45mm knotted mesh, which is UV-protected to prevent sun damage and rotting so it’s suitable for year-round use. The net also features 6-feet-long built-in ties to attach to the frame, which you’ll have to buy seperately (see below).
Sizes start at 8 feet high and 20 feet long and go up to 12 feet high and 70 feet long. There are also cages with the height of 10 feet and lengths of 35, 45, and 55 feet.
Note: this the net only, you’ll have to supply your own batting cage frame and/or poles.
Find more Net World Sports Batting Cage Net information and reviews here.
2. Net World Sports Fortress Ultimate Batting Cage & PolesPros:
Cons:
- Premium-grade 40mm powder-coated steel poles have 8-inch spikes for added stability
- One-piece heavy-duty net is weatherproof, rot-resistant, and UV protected
- The sizes of the cage can be had in various lengths, including 20, 35, 55, and 70 feet
- Some users felt the poles weren't very sturdy and the net sagged
- There's entrance door, so you have to enter by lifting the net and going under it
- Some users felt additional equipment was needed to make the net stand properly
If you prefer Net World Sports batting cage nets, but don’t want to buy your own frame, take a look at the Fortress Ultimate model, which includes 40mm powder-coated steel poles with 8-inch spikes to stick in the ground for more stability.
The net is availabe in four lengths and you’ll get more poles for longer nets — 20 feet (4 poles), 35 feet (6 poles), 55 feet (8 poles), and 70 feet (10 poles). The 35, 55, and 70 feet nets are enclosed while the 20 is open-ended. The poles are designed to prevent rusting.
The one-piece net is #42-grade and has 48mm mesh, making it tough enough to withstand your hardest hit balls. The net is also weatherproof and UV protected so it can be left outside all season long.
Find more Net World Sports Fortress Ultimate Batting Cage Set information and reviews here.
-
Heater Sports PowerAlley Batting Cage Net & Frame
Cons:
- The shorter cage will make it feel as if the pitches are coming faster, so it'll improve your timing and reaction
- You get both the netting (strong 1 inch nylon) and frame with fiberglass rods and steel ground stakes
- Both baseball and softball compatible and for all ages and skill levels
- The picture shows a pitching machine; unfortunately, you'll have to buy your own
- Some users said it took a while to assemble
- There is only 1 size available
The Heater Sports PowerAlley Batting Cage comes with both the net and frame and is designed to improve your timing and reactions thanks to its compact size.
Measuring 12 feet wide by 8 feet high by 22 feet long, the shorter length will make it seem as if the pitches are coming much faster than they are, so you’ll be forced to make quick adjustments. And you’ll see a noticeable difference in your timing, reaction speed, and hand-eye coordination. While there is an opening at one of the netting for pitching machines, you’ll have to buy your own.
As for the construction, the netting is 1-inch strong polyethelyne nylon. It attaches to a sturdy fiberglass frame and steel ground stakes.
Find more Heater Sports PowerAlley Batting Cage Net & Frame information and reviews here.
-
Cimarron Sports Batting Cage Net
Cons:
- Made with strong polyethelyne for added durability
- The holes in the net are tiny (around the size of a golf ball), so baseballs and softballs won't go though it
- The net has UV protection properties to minimize sun damage and deterioration
- Net only; doesn't include frame or poles
- It doesn't have an opening for pitching matchines
- #24-grade netting isn't as strong as some others, like #42
Designed to withstand the hardest line drives and inclement weather, the Cimarron Sports Batting Cage Net is perfect for the backyard for year-round hitting sessions.
Made of long-lasting #24 polyethelyne, the net measures 40 feet long by 12 feet wide by 10 feet high. The net, which consists of twisted knotted twine for strength, has UV protection to help protect against deterioration, a 4-foot overlapping door, and full rope borders.
Ideal for baseball and softball players, the net is suitable for players of all ages and make for an excellent idea when it comes to baseball gifts for players.
Find more Cimarron Sports Batting Cage Net information and reviews here.
-
Kapler Batting Cage
Cons:
- The shorter length (22 feet) helps develop reaction time
- Ideal for players of all ages and smaller backyards
- Uses steel piping and fiberglass poles for added durability
- Some might have trouble with assembly
- Some users felt it wasn't very sturdy
- It's relatively short at 22 feet long
The Kapler Batting Cage Net is compact at 22 feet long and designed to improve your reaction speed and timing when you’re in the batter’s box.
The shorter length makes it feel that the pitches are coming faster than they are, therefore helping your hand-eye coordination and reaction time. The cage is 12 feet deep and 10 feet high and features an opening for a pitching machine.
It has a durable steel frame with fiberglass poles and the net itself is lightweight yet strong enough to handle your hardest hit drives.
-
Fortress Trapezoid Batting Cage
Cons:
- The premium net is #42-grade with 45mm mesh that is UV protected and weatherproof
- Uses powder-coated steel that is rust-resistant and long-lasting
- Available in 3 lengths -- 35, 55, and 70 feet -- and in internal or external style
- It's on the pricey side
- Might be too big for smaller backyards
- Some might have trouble with assembly
The Fortress Trapezoid is one of the more durable and long-lasting batting cage nets available thanks to its powder-coated steel and #42-grade netting construction.
The net features 1/4-inch braided rope edges and is fully weatherproof with UV protection. The powder-coating on the steel frame prevents rusting and corrosion.
The nets are available in either internal or external styles and in three lengths — 35, 55, or 70 feet. Each is 10 feet tall and 10 feet wide at the top and 14 feet wide at the base.
Find more Fortress Trapezoid Batting Cage information and reviews here.
-
Heater Sports HomeRun Batting Cage
Cons:
- The short length -- only 12 feet long -- helps improve timing, reaction, and hand-eye coordination
- Lightweight nylon netting combines with fiberglass frame for extra durability
- Best suited for lightweight practice baseball and ideal for kids
- It's short in length -- 12 feet -- so if you want longer, this probably isn't the cage for you
- This is cage isn't recommended for the use of real baseballs
- There's no built-in door; you'll need to lift the bottom and go under that to enter the cage
Compact at just 12 feet in length, the Heater Sports Home Run Batting Cage is designed to fit in most backyards and help improve your timing, reaction speed, and hand-eye coordination.
The full dimensions of the cage are 12 feet long by 12 feet wide by 8 feet high and there is an opening at one end for a pitching machine. The netting is made of strong nylon and the frame is fiberglass. The shorter length will make it feel like the pitches are coming faster than they are, forcing you to react quicker.
While it’s not recommended to use real baseballs, the cage is perfectly suited for lighter weight, practice baseballs.
Find more Heater Sports HomeRun Batting Cage information and reviews here.
-
Gourock Batting Cage Net
Cons:
- Strong #36-grade (2.5mm) with 1.75-inch square mesh PolyPro netting
- Has 4 units of UV protection to prevent damage from the sun
- A rope-bordered door makes it easy to get in and out of the cage
- This is the net only; you have to supply your own frame and poles
- It's on the pricey side
- It's 55 feet long, so it might be too big for some yards
The Gourock Batting Cage Net is all about strength, durability, and efficiency, thanks to its #36-grade (2.5mm) with 1.75-inch square mesh PolyPro netting.
The net, which measures a generous 55 feet in length by 12 feet in width by 12 feet in height, is UV protected to keep from sun damage and has 3/8-inch ‘overlock-stitched’ sewn high-density polyethelyne (HDPE) rope borders. It also has a rope-bordered door for simple entry. A side note, this is the net only; you’ll have to get your own frame and poles.
Find more Gourock Batting Cage Net information and reviews here.
-
Jones Sports Batting Cage Net
Cons:
- Made of extra strong #42-grade twine size knotted High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Net material doesn't absorb water so it won't rot
- Easy access door is located on one end
- Frame is not included; you only get the net
- It's on the pricey side
- At 60 feet in length, it might be too large for some yards
If you have the space and are looking for a long-term investment when it comes to batting cage nets, check out the Jones Sports Net, which measures 60 feet in length and is made of #42-grade High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) that won’t rot.
The netting is also UV protected to prevent sun damage and features an easy access door. The net, which is also 12 feet wide and 10 feet tall, has sturdy full rope borders with posi-lock stitching for added durability and strength.
You’ll get the net only; you’ll have to supply your own frame and poles. This Jones Sports Batting Cage Frame Kit is designed to fit this particular net.
Find more Jones Sports Batting Cage Net information and reviews here.
-
JUGS Batting Cage Nets
Cons:
- Made of extra strong and durable #42-grade twisted knotted black polyethylene (HDPE)
- Polyethylene netting doesn't absorb water so it's rot-resistant
- Jugs Hitter's Door designed for quick entry and exit
- This is the net only; you'll have to get your own frame
- It's a bit pricey
- Shortest length is 55 feet, so it might be too long for some yards
Strength, durability, weather-resistant, and high performance are just some of the words that can be used to describe the JUGS Batting Cage Nets.
Made of #42-grade twisted knotted black high density polyethylene (HDPE), the net has 1 3/4-inch square mesh which prevent baseballs and softballs from escaping. Other features of the net include a door for easy entrance and exit, a center line on the top to prevent sagging, water-resistance to prevent rotting, and UV protection.
There are four lengths available 35, 55, 65, and 70 feet with varying heights and widths. You get the net only; you’ll have to get your own framing kit.
Find more JUGS Batting Cage Nets information and reviews here.
-
Aoneky Batting Cage Net
Cons:
- The net has UV sun protection and is rot-resistant
- Compact sizes are ideal for yards
- Rope-bordered entrance door is 6-feet-4 inches tall and 3-feet-2 inches wide
- This is the net only; you'll need to get your own frame
- The longest length is 35 feet, so if you want some bigger you'll need to look elsewhere
- There is no built-in opening for pitching machine use
The compact size — available in lengths of 20 and 35 feet — makes the Aoneky Batting Cage Nets ideal for backyard use. The netting also has UV protection properties and is rot-resistant so durability won’t be an issue.
The net that measures 20 feet long is 8 feet high and wide, while the 35-footer is 10 feet by 10 feet.
The one-piece net has 2.5mm strength poly twine and is machine knotted. It has 1 3/4-inch square mesh netting to keep baseballs and softballs from getting out. There’s also a rope-bordered door that measures 6-feet-4 inches tall and 3-feet-2 inches wide.
Find more Aoneky Batting Cage Net information and reviews here.
