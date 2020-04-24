Bears Address Major Need With Notre Dame Standout in Draft at No. 43

The Chicago Bears addressed a huge need in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bears took tight end Cole Kmet out of Notre Dame with the No. 43 overall pick, their first pick in the draft.

The Bears will be looking to Kmet to be the tight end of the future, with Jimmy Graham turning 34-years old later this year and Trey Burton now in a Colts uniform. Kmet will be a huge red zone threat and a major third down target for whomever should win the starting quarterback spot.

Considered by many to be the top tight end in the draft, Kmet has been linked to the Bears in many mock drafts, and with good reason. Kmet will very likely be a second-round pick this year, so whether they chose him could have more to do with whether they want to trade down with one or both of their second rounders. He had 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns his junior year at Notre Dame, and while his blocking needs work, his strengths far outweigh his weaknesses.

The Draft Network said the following about Kmet:

“Kmet is a smooth athlete and, although not the most explosive player, displays a significant size advantage in the middle of the field. Kmet will need to continue to improve upon his blocking and balance at the point of attack but has the frame and functional mobility/strength to be a plus blocker with more consistency on this front. Should be a starter in a traditional TE role with some time to develop … From a frame perspective, Kmet is exactly what the NFL is looking for in an in-line tight end prospect and there is plenty to like about his projection to that role in the NFL. He is a smooth route-runner with excellent ball skills and the ability to win in contested situations.”

Cole Kmet Said Playing for Bears Would Be a ‘Dream Come True’

Kmet told Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns earlier in the week that he had “Quite a bit of contact with the Bears,” “Hoge & Jahns” podcast. He also seemed to be hoping he’d land in Chicago. “I know that they’re potentially in the market for a tight end in this draft. Obviously, that would be very exciting for me as a hometown kid being able to play there. That would just be a childhood dream come true.”

As it turns out, Kmet looked up to a few former Bears — one of whom is a defensive legend.

“I always loved Greg Olsen when he was on the Bears. That was a lot of fun to watch,” Kmet said, before also naming a defensive standout he used to enjoy watching.

“Obviously, a player that you just love watching as a football guy is Brian Urlacher. That was a lot of fun, especially the year they went to the Super Bowl. So yeah, it’s just been a childhood dream of mine to play for the Bears. That would be awesome and, obviously, really exciting if they decided to pick me on draft day.”

Looks like Kmet’s childhood dram just came true.

Here are some of Kmet’s highlights from his time with the Fighting Irish:

The Most NFL-Ready TE in the NATION 💯 Cole Kmet Notre Dame Highlights

