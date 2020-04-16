Bears to Re-Sign Veteran Play-Maker, Boosting Defensive Depth: Report

The longest tenured Bear is back. Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are going to re-sign veteran cornerback Sherrick McManis. The details of the deal have not been revealed yet, but the move is a good one for both the special teams and defensive units. It will be McManis’ ninth season with the team.

#Bears are expected to re-sign DB Sherrick McManis, the special teams standout who will be heading into his 9th season with the club. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 16, 2020

McManis, an Illinois native, was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, but the Bears acquired him via trade in 2012, and he has been with the team ever since. In 2018, he signed a two-year, $3,500,000 contract with the Bears, which included a $600,000 signing bonus, $1,100,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,750,000, per Spotrac.

McManis will remain the longest tenured member of the team, and he has been a key role player who has made game-changing plays both on defense and on special teams.

Sherrick McManis: A Reliable Veteran Presence Who Will Likely Be Affordable

While McManis has primarily been a role player with the Bears, his presence on and off the field cannot be understated. When he has been asked to step up, he has. He filled in more than capably when Bryce Callahan went down in 2018, and he has played in 108 games in his eight seasons with the Bears. He also recovered three fumbles while forcing two, including one last season in London against the Raiders.

McManis has also been a key special teams contributor. He has made innumerable touchdown-saving tackles defending punt returns and kickoffs, he has blocked punts, and he has been lauded by Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy for his versatility.

“He’s been known as a special teams guy, but when you have a guy like that that has some versatility and can play safety and corner and nickel, etc., that’s valuable,” Nagy said last August. “And he’s got experience, too, so he’s picking up the defense well. When there’s some balls in the air, he’s making plays. He’s done a good job in practice punching out balls and he’s been opportunistic and that’s what we need.”

What McManis’ Return Means for Bears Defense

The presence of McManis will provide the defense with some insurance after the Bears lost safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to free agency. In his time with the Bears, McManis has played both cornerback and safety, so he has been far more to this team than just its resident special teams ace. Not only has he played multiple positions, he has made plays everywhere he has been tasked, and he leads by example.

McManis is the ultimate team player; he doesn’t mind contributing in a supporting role, and when he’s called upon to step up, he does so more than capably. Securing his services for at least another year was a good move by the Bears heading into next season.

READ NEXT: Bears WR Allen Robinson Details Why He’s ‘Grateful’ He Tore His ACL