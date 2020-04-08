NFL Draft: Bears Highly Favoring TE Garnering Zach Ertz Comparisons

Three times could very well be the charm. That’s how many times the Chicago Bears have officially met with Purdue standout Brycen Hopkins. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, the Bears recently conducted their third meeting with Hopkins prior to the draft. The team was one of several who had a video call with Hopkins.

Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins, the Big Ten tight end of the year, recently had a video call with the #Bears, along with a number of other interviews with other teams. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 7, 2020

The Bears also met with Hopkins at the scouting combine in late February, and prior to that, they had met with him at the Senior Bowl in January. Hopkins is projected to be a Day 2 selection, but he could also fall to later rounds. Will Chicago select him with one of its two second-round picks? It’s a definite possibility, especially if the Bears use their 43rd overall pick on a stud offensive lineman, which is their primary need entering the draft. Chicago also has the 50th overall pick, and that’s where they could snag him.

Brycen Hopkins Draft Profile: What Can Chicago Expect?

Hopkins will create plenty of mismatches when he hits the league, as his combo of speed and size will be difficult to cover. He was a solid role player on offense in his freshman and sophomore seasons before breaking out his junior and senior years. He averaged 15 yards per catch in his four years at Purdue, and in 11 games his senior season caught 61 passes for 830 yards and seven scores.

Hopkins has two knocks against him: he has dropped a few more passes than you’d like to see, and his blocking needs work. Putting some muscle on his frame couldn’t hurt, and that’s something he should be able to do with some extra work. Still, he’s one of the best tight ends in the country, and the Bears are hurting at that position.

Hopkins’ skillset has been compared to the likes of Greg Olsen and Zach Ertz, so his potential seems unlimited, particularly if he can work on his blocking and hold on to the ball more.

The Draft Network said the following about Hopkins:

“Hopkins projects favorably as a next-level starting tight end. The functional athleticism, ball skills, and hands are all high-end traits by NFL TE standards and should provide Hopkins the ability to make an impact in the pass game. He’ll be at his best in an offense that allows him to detach from the formation and flex into the slot, where his athletic ability can shine. May face a transitional lag to NFL if asked to play more of a traditional in-line role due to irregular results as a blocker.”

Whether Matt Nagy heeds this advice and throws Hopkins in the slot is to be determined, but Nagy does have a history of incorporating offensive lineman-types into the lineup as blocking tight ends (see: Bradley Sowell). Nagy could very likely throw in a fullback or another offensive lineman to block, which would free Hopkins up as a receiver until he learns better blocking technique.

It’s possible Hopkins falls to the third round, and it’s equally possible the Bears will barter picks in order to find a way to grab him there, despite only having draft picks in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds this year. Ryan Pace is notorious for keeping his cards hidden, and the Bears may choose to look elsewhere for a tight end in the draft, but the team’s interest in Hopkins has been frequent and remains something to watch when the draft hits.

