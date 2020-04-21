11 Best Folding e-Bikes: Compare & Save

You’re looking for a folding e-bike that delivers maximum performance, which is where this eAhora bike stands out with its 500-watt rear-drive motor and a range of up to 45 miles in economy mode.

An innovative E-PAS system replenishes battery power when you’re not pedaling, such as when you’re going downhill or simply gliding, which in turn extends the bike’s range. The bike has three pedal assist levels. Without pedal assist, the estimated range is 34 to 38 miles.

If you’re looking for a bit more power when you ride, the brushless motor can reach speeds of 28 miles per hour in a quick 10 seconds. The Samsung lithium battery is removable and takes between four and five hours to recharge.

This folding fat tire e-bike is outfitted with four-inch tires for maximum shock absorption. Wider tires also make punctures less likely. Shimano components, including a seven-speed shifter, make your commuting or adventure rides that much easier. Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes quickly stop the folding fat tire e-bike when necessary.

Other features include a waterproof 4.3-inch multi-function digital display and a built-in headlight. This folding bike comes in one size and will generally fit riders from 5’4″ to 6’5″.