11 Best Folding e-Bikes: Compare & Save

A folding e-bike combines the best of two worlds: portability and speed. From lightweight bikes for your daily commute to electric mountain bikes, there’s a folding e-bike for every type of cyclist. Just scroll down to start shopping or jump to the bottom of the page for tips on how to select a foldable electric bike.
You can find even more great options in our list of the best e-bikes for sale, or check out the best fat tire e-bikes for some serious off-roading.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,499.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $349.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $499.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $359.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $659.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $766.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,099.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $629.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $739.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. DJ Electric Folding BikePrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Maximum power-assisted speed is 20 miles per hour
- Mozo fork with lockout and preload adjustment
- Battery can be removed for charging
- Frame is quite heavy
- Not recommended for rides in heavier rain
- Some find the seat uncomfortable
As if the base Bafang brushless 750-watt motor wasn’t impressive enough, this folding e-bike reaches a peak of 1,000 watts of power for optimal performance. If you’re not using the power to fly by other cyclists on the flats, you can certainly cruise past them on those long, steep hills. The highest power-assisted speed is 20 miles per hour, which is plenty fast for most cycling adventures.
All-purpose Kenda 20 x 4-inch tires provide maximum traction and stability when you head off-road. A Mozo fork provides extra stability and comes with lockout and preload adjustment. This folding e-bike also comes with a Shimano seven-gear rear cassette. The 48-volt LG lithium battery is removable for charging and comes with a key lock for added security.
When you head off-road you’ll want a heftier bike for the job, which is where this e-bike’s 57-pound aluminum frame and heavy-duty 20-inch alloy rims come in handy. Front and rear cargo racks are included.
-
2. Jetson Bolt Folding E-BikePrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top range is 17 miles per hour
- Collapsible handlebars for easier carrying and storage
- Twist throttle quickly boosts speed
- Pegs don't fold in
- Battery isn't removable for charging
- Not powerful enough for steep hills
You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a well-rounded folding e-bike like the Jetson Bolt, which features a range of up to 17 miles per hour. The bike’s controls are virtually at your fingertips, with a twist throttle for a quick boost of speed along with a cruise control setting. A top speed of 15.5 miles per hour will help you get to your next destination that much faster, whether you’re commuting to work or taking a cruise around town.
The compact Bolt has 12-inch wheels and weighs just 34 pounds, making it a practical choice for commuters or apartment dwellers. Even better, the handlebars are collapsible for easier carrying and storage. An aluminum alloy frame adds an extra element of durability. The Jetson Bolt is equipped with a 250-watt motor along with a lithium-ion battery that takes about five hours to recharge.
-
3. eAhora X7Price: $1,299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gets up to 28 miles per hour in just 10 seconds
- Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes
- Comes with a waterproof 4.3-inch multi-function display
- Doesn't have a color display
- Bike isn't fully waterproof
- Doesn't have a USB charger
You’re looking for a folding e-bike that delivers maximum performance, which is where this eAhora bike stands out with its 500-watt rear-drive motor and a range of up to 45 miles in economy mode.
An innovative E-PAS system replenishes battery power when you’re not pedaling, such as when you’re going downhill or simply gliding, which in turn extends the bike’s range. The bike has three pedal assist levels. Without pedal assist, the estimated range is 34 to 38 miles.
If you’re looking for a bit more power when you ride, the brushless motor can reach speeds of 28 miles per hour in a quick 10 seconds. The Samsung lithium battery is removable and takes between four and five hours to recharge.
This folding fat tire e-bike is outfitted with four-inch tires for maximum shock absorption. Wider tires also make punctures less likely. Shimano components, including a seven-speed shifter, make your commuting or adventure rides that much easier. Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes quickly stop the folding fat tire e-bike when necessary.
Other features include a waterproof 4.3-inch multi-function digital display and a built-in headlight. This folding bike comes in one size and will generally fit riders from 5’4″ to 6’5″.
-
4. Swagtron EB5Price: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight 37-pound frame is easy to carry
- Has a range of up to 15.5 miles solely using power
- Removable power line for easy maintenance
- Doesn't have a removable battery
- Not great on hills
- Lacks a suspension system
The EB5 is an exceptional value for urban riding and college students looking for a lightweight and easily portable bike for campus riding. Whether you’re not very mechanically inclined or you simply don’t want to wait to ride once your bike arrives, you’ll appreciate that this bike comes pre-assembled. It’s also height adjustable and can accommodate adult and teen users. The handlebars and seat are adjustable. You can also remove the seat if desired.
While the 250-watt motor isn’t ideal for long and steep hills, it’s plenty powerful for cruises around town and campus. Each charge gives you a 15.5 miles range and speeds of up to 15.5 miles per hour. If you prefer to get a bit more exercise you can also use the EB5 as a traditional bike. The battery takes about four to five hours to fully recharge. This folding electric bike comes with 14-inch wheels and supports up to 264 pounds.
-
5. Vilano ProtonPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a suspension fork with lockout
- Built-in headlight increases your safety on the road and trails
- Estimated range is 15 to 25 miles
- Motor isn't the most powerful
- Frame weighs 50 pounds
- Doesn't have a separate throttle
Don’t be fooled by its compact folding frame, as the Vilano Proton comes with full 26-inch tires for your favorite off-road adventures. This electric folding mountain bike has a 250-watt brushless rear-drive motor to give you an extra boost when you need it. The estimated range is 15 to 25 miles, which is plenty for hours of fun.
Pedal-assist technology helps power the bike up hills and along tricky terrain, leaving you with more energy to spend later. A suspension fork with lockout provides an extra element of stability. The Samsung lithium battery is stored inside the frame for added convenience.
This folding electric mountain bike is outfitted with a Shimano seven-speed shifter along with a Shimano Tourney derailleur. Mechanical disc brakes bring the bike to a quick and safe stop when necessary. A built-in headlight increases your safety on the road and trails.
-
6. shaofu Folding Electric BikePrice: $359.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a front headlight and rear braking light
- Frame only weighs 26.5 pounds
- Waterproof exterior for inclement weather
- Motor isn't the most powerful
- Not designed for steeper hills
- Doesn't have power-assist pedals
If this bike’s frame looks a bit untraditional at first glance, that’s because it’s inspired by dolphins. In a sea of more traditional bike frames, the frame of this folding e-bike is sure to draw attention wherever you go. Its frame isn’t the only unique component of this bike, though.
An IPX5 waterproof rating means you don’t have to worry about seeking shelter when it starts to rain and you’re out on the bike. A 350-watt motor is enough to power you along your favorite routes, including easier hills.
This bike reaches a maximum speed of 15.5 miles per hour and has a range of up to 12.4 miles for lighter riders. The battery also only takes three hours to recharge.
The bike weighs just 26.5 pounds yet has a durable folding alloy frame, making it an especially good choice for commuters. Bluetooth connectivity ensures your favorite apps are supported.
-
7. Tomasar Power Electric BikePrice: $659.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with an LED front light
- Can be used as a traditional e-bike or in power assist mode
- Total of seven available speeds for light hills and flats
- Several competitors have more powerful motors
- Battery can't be removed for charging
- Mediocre top speed of 15 miles per hour
This folding electric bike can be used as a traditional e-bike or in power assist mode, making it a versatile choice for your cycling adventures. A 250-watt brushless motor brings the bike up to a maximum speed of around 15 miles per hour.
If you’re looking for increased power when you pedal, go with the pedal-assist mode, with three-speed smart buttons. In addition to the extra power, the bike comes with seven speeds to conquer hills, power along flat terrain and more.
Full-size 26-inch wheels provide a smooth ride, even if you head off-road. Other highlights include a durable carbon steel front fork and an included LED front light.
-
8. ECOTRIC Fat Tire Folding Electric BikePrice: $766.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top speed is 20 miles per hour
- Pedal and walk-assist programs
- Maximum range of 23 miles per charge
- May be a bit underpowered for longer and steeper hills
- Battery takes awhile to recharge
- Heavy frame
This fat tire folding electric bike is designed to conquer all conditions with its knobby 20 x 4.0-inch fat tires. From the beach to snow to mud, the fat tires combined with a powerful 500-watt brushless motor will get you through virtually anything. A Shimano seven-speed gearing system ensures you’ll find the right gear on your favorite flats and gentler slopes.
If you grow tired of pedaling on your own you can use the pedal assist and walk-assist programs. This folding fat tire electric bike has a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour. Twist throttles provide a burst of speed when you need it. You can expect a maximum range of 23 miles per charge. The removable battery takes roughly six to eight hours to fully recharge.
-
9. SOHOO Electric Folding Fat Tire BikePrice: $1,099.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beefy 4.0-inch fat tires provide ample traction
- Range of up to 65 miles cruising at 15 miles per hour on a flat surface
- Battery is removable for charging
- Doesn't have a suspension seat post
- Rear light isn't included
- Only has mechanical disc brakes
Despite its beefy 4.0-inch fat tires, this folding e-bike can go up to 25 miles per hour in the highest pedal-assist mode setting. There’s a wide range of speeds to choose from, whether you’re using the bike for trail riding, cruising to the beach or anything in between. This folding electric mountain bike is equipped with throttle and pedal-assist, with five available levels of progressively increasing speed.
If the base 500-watt motor isn’t providing the power you need, the motor peaks at 915 watts. A seven-speed Shimano drivetrain provides the necessary gears for most paved and off-road adventures. The lithium battery has a range of up to 65 miles cruising at 15 miles per hour on a flat surface and an even higher range in eco mode. You can also remove the battery for easier charging. Recharging takes around five hours.
This bike features a durable aluminum alloy frame with a front shock absorber for a more comfortable ride. Aluminum foldable pedals make the bike even more compact. It can also support up to 290 pounds and generally fits riders from 5’1″ to 6’4″.
Other highlights include an integrated USB charger and a five-inch LCD backlit display that shows speed, battery life, trip distance and total ride time.
-
10. Totem Commuter Series Folding Electric BikePrice: $629.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Digital display with speedometer, odometer and battery life indicator
- Built-in USB charging port for phones
- 250-watt motor is plenty for most commuters
- Not ideal for steeper hills
- Frame is a bit heavy
- Motor isn't the most powerful
Its compact 20-inch frame makes this folding electric bike an appealing choice for commuters. The bike is also a relatively lightweight 44 pounds if you need to haul it up stairs or onto a bus or the subway.
The 250-watt motor can’t propel you up long, steep hills, but it’s plenty for urban riding, bike paths and even the occasional slight hill. When you need a bit of extra power you can choose between five various levels of motorized assistance to get you to your next destination that much faster. The top speed is 12 miles per hour.
Don’t worry if you suddenly realize that you’ve left home without charging your device, as the bike comes with a built-in USB charging port. A Shimano gearset provides smooth shifting, while dual disc brakes stop the bike quickly and safely.
The battery is removable and recharges in six hours or less, so you’ll have a full charge for your next work day or adventure ride. As you ride you can check the speedometer, odometer and battery life indicator on the digital display.
-
11. Ancheer Folding Electric Mountain BikePrice: $739.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Throttle quickly increases the bike's speed
- Dual-suspension design provides a smoother ride
- Dual disc brakes for increased stopping power
- Motor isn't very powerful
- Frame is a bit heavy
- Disc brake rotors aren't the highest quality
Explore your favorite trails that much easier with this folding electric mountain bike, which has three working modes to take you just about anywhere. If you get tired of pedaling normally, you can use the e-bike or assisted pedaling modes for a boost.
A three-speed smart meter button lets you select how much electric power assistance you need. You can also use the throttle to quickly increase the bike’s speed.
The 26-inch anti-slip tires are designed for virtually any surface, from gravel to urban riding to trails. If you are heading off-road, this bike’s dual shock absorption makes your rider smoother. Regardless of where you’re riding, the base 250-watt motor produces a maximum range of 30 miles with a top speed of 17 miles per hour.
This bike has a folding aluminum alloy frame that weighs 53 pounds. The one-size-fits-most frame suits most riders from 5’1″ to 6’3″. A 21-speed Shimano shifter ensures you’ll always be in the most appropriate gears for hills, flats, and everything in-between.
What Are the Best Folding Electric Bikes on the Market?
The e-bike you're eyeing may look like a more traditional non-electric bike, but it gives you an added boost when you need it. There are several different types of e-bikes on the market, including popular fat tire electric bikes and mountain e-bikes. Folding e-bikes are another sought-after type of electric bike, as they combine power and efficiency with the convenience of a frame that folds so that you can carry it up stairs, bring it onto a bus or the subway, or more readily fit the bike into the back of your car.
According to BikeBerry.com, folding electric bikes often have smaller tires, with most falling into the range of 12 to 16 inches to reduce the bike's overall size. However, you'll find full-size e-bikes on our list with 26 and even 29-inch tires. Folding fat tire and mountain electric bikes with larger tires have better grip off-road but often come with heftier frames. Many folding e-bikes also have a one-two-three bar frame with a folding or collapsible design for easy transportation.
What Is the Lightest Folding Electric Bike?
The lightest folding electric bike probably looks a little bit different for everyone. If you're primarily purchasing the bike for commuting, for example, you'll want a frame that's light enough to carry into an office or public transportation if necessary. Most trail-oriented folding electric bikes on our list have heftier frames, which is better for off-road adventures.
The lightest folding electric bike for commuters on our list is the shaofu Folding Electric Bike, with a frame that weighs just 26.5 pounds. Not only does its lightweight frame make this folding e-bike a practical choice for commuters, it's also equally great for apartment dwellers. The SWAGTRON EB5 weighs just 37 pounds and is equally suited for urban and country riding.
Which E-bike Has the Longest Range?
According to We Love Cycling, an e-bike's range depends on many factors, including its battery capacity and speed along with your weight and the level of assistance you select, especially when using a pedal-assist system. It's best to purchase a folding electric bike with a range that's higher than what you actually need, as the range will decrease as the battery gets older and loses capacity.
The eAhora X7 is an especially good choice if you're looking for the best folding e-bike in terms of range, as its energy regeneration technology can recharge the battery by 20 percent by recharging power back to the battery when you're going downhill or cruising.
See Also:
- 11 Best E-Bikes for Sale: Compare & Save
- 7 Best Fat Tire Electric Bikes
- 7 Best Folding Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 11 Best Budget Mountain Bikes
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.