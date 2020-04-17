15 Best Paddle Boards: Compare & Save

Escape the crowds and enjoy some serenity on the water with a paddleboard. Whether you’re shopping for your very first board or you’re interested in upgrading, we’ve got you covered with these best paddle boards for every budget.
If you’re not sure yet whether a stand up paddle board is the right choice for your outdoor water adventures, browse these fun and affordable best inflatable kayaks.
1. Bluefin Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Long 12-foot board can accommodate dogs and other seated company
- Dual-action pump inflates with every up and down pump motion
- Has a built-in GoPro mount
- Only the largest fin is removable
- Can take awhile to fully inflate
- Some dislike how the nose of the 12' board has a slight upward curve
This 12-foot paddle board is ideal for taller paddlers. There’s also some extra space if you want to bring seated company along, whether it’s a dog or your kid. With a maximum of 28 PSI and a highly durable laminate PVC construction, this inflatable stand up paddle board also stands out for its durability. D-rings let you quickly clip on a seat and swap out the paddle for a kayak paddle if you’re looking to do some kayaking.
An integrated GoPro mount means you can capture those most epic moments with your GoPro without worrying about holding up a camera to record. You’ll also find an eight-inch center fin with an optimized rake keeps the board gliding smoothly along the water surface.
Many of the best stand up paddle boards only come with warranties that last one to two years, but this board comes with a five-year warranty to give you extra peace of mind. Other perks include a backpack with ample padding and an included fiberglass paddle. You’ll also find a dual-action pump that inflates with every up and down pump motion. This kayak is available in sizes ranging from 10’8″ to 15′.
2. Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Designed for yoga, fishing, touring and exploring
- Bungee cord in front keeps contents secure
- Comes with a waterproof travel backpack
- Can be hard to lock the inflation hose into the valve with higher pressures
- May take awhile to fully inflate with a manual pump
- Paddle doesn't float
Despite its affordable price tag, the Roc inflatable stand up paddle board has a durable military-grade construction that you’ll find on many of the pricier stand up paddle boards on this list. This board is made for any skill level, including total beginners and more advanced users. It’s also built for your favorite bodies of water, from oceans to rivers to freshwater lakes.
This 10-foot board weighs just over 17 pounds but can support users up to 275 pounds. It also comes with a collapsible aluminum paddle for portability, along with a safety leash and a hand pump. You’ll also get a waterproof backpack to carry accessories and essentials on your adventures.
A bungee cord in front keeps your contents secure as you paddle. This board works just as well for casual exploring as it does for touring, fishing and yoga.
3. Atoll Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Made with military-grade PVC
- Supports up to 400 pounds
- Comes with a lightweight fiberglass carbon hybrid paddle
- Can be a hassle to inflate
- Some competitors have higher-quality paddles
- Fin can be tricky to install
This Atoll board is a touch larger than many competitors at 11 feet long and 32 inches wide, making it a solid all-around paddle board for your water adventures. Although it’s an inflatable stand up paddle board, the board is made with durable military-grade PVC and mimics the more rigid construction of a hard board. It’s also been water tested at 700 pounds and can comfortably support up to 400 pounds.
An anti-slip EVA foam top keeps you secure as you paddle. Korean-style drop-stitch technology adds an element of durability. A built-in H3 valve makes inflating the board a simple and straight-forward process.
This board comes with a lightweight fiberglass carbon hybrid paddle along with a sturdy Velco leash. Another perk is its universal fin box, which lets you use nearly any aftermarket fin.
A triple-fin design makes this board easier to maneuver in the water. Multiple D-rings make it easier to bring your belongings with you.
4. ISLE Versa Rigid Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Designed for yoga, flatwater paddling and fishing
- Updated cushioning and a comfortable deck pad
- Thermal-molded technology reduces construction-related waste
- Leash isn't included
- Not recommended for larger waves
- Surface tends to scuff easily
If you’re looking for stability, the ISLE Versa features a classic board design that’s rigid and stable enough for all skill levels. This stand up paddle board excels at providing easy and dependable rides, making it particularly well suited for yoga, fishing, flatwater paddling and cruises around the lake. Updated cushioning and a comfortable deck pad for keep you supported and comfortable for the duration of your ride.
This board comes in two sizes: 10’5″ and 11′. The smaller board weighs 27 pounds and can support up to 245 pounds, while the larger board weighs just over 32 pounds and supports riders up to 300 pounds. Both boards include a carbon hybrid adjustable paddle from 65 to 85 inches.
Find more ISLE Versa Rigid Stand Up Paddle Board information and reviews here.
5. Retrospec Weekender MSL Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Spacious enough to bring a pet along for the ride
- Comes with a lightweight aluminum paddle
- Includes a waterproof cellphone case and a rucksack
- Can be tough to pump to full capacity
- Doesn't come with a leash
- Paddle isn't the most durable
The Weekender MSL is designed for long days on the water. For starters, it’s made with military-grade PVC and drop-stitch technology. Textured EVA foam material keeps your feet from slipping, even when the surface is wet. Not only is there ample room to bring your pet along for the ride, the foam deck also provides a stable enough grip for your furry friend.
The board is 10 feet long and six inches thick, which makes it stable enough for your hours-long paddling adventures. Despite its comfortable size for your water-based adventures, the board collapses down to just 11 x 36 inches for transport.
You can use the board for a little bit of everything, from fitness to workouts to leisurely rides and more. It’s also equally suited for beginners and more advanced paddlers.
An included lightweight aluminum paddle reduces arm fatigue and keeps the board gliding smoothly through the water. The adjustable paddle extends over eight feet if necessary yet collapses to just three feet for transporting.
Not only do the three tracking fins make it easier to maneuver the board in the water, they’re also removable. A manual pump is included, along with a repair kit.
This board has a weight limit of 250 pounds and comes with a two-year warranty. Other highlights include a waterproof phone case, a high-pressure pump and a rucksack for easy transport.
Looking for more options? The Weekender Nano MSL is a smaller 8′ board for beginner riders, while the Weekender Yogi MSL is designed for yoga enthusiasts who want to practice poses on the water.
6. Vilano Journey Inflatable Stand up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Feels more like a hard board than an inflatable one
- Made with high-grade PVC and drop-stitch construction
- Kit includes a pump with a pressure gauge, valve wrench, backpack and more
- Relatively low weight capacity
- Not as stable as the pricier boards
- Pump isn't the highest quality
If you’re looking for an inflatable stand up paddle board that feels similar to a hard board, it’s worth looking at the Vilano Journey. Part of this board’s sturdiness is due to the fact that it’s made with high-grade PVC material and durable drop-stitch construction for longevity.
Although the board measures a full 10 feet long, 31.5 inches wide and six inches thick, it shrinks down to just a foot in diameter when deflated, so you can easily carry it around. Once it’s fully inflated, the board weighs 23 pounds and will support up to 240 pounds.
A fully adjustable paddle from 65.5 to 86 inches long is included, along with a bungee to hold your belongings. D-rings are also available to tie down your possessions.
You’ll also find a removable center fin, pump with a pressure gauge, shoulder strap, patch kit, valve wrench and a backpack. An anti-slip grooved deck keeps your feet firmly planted as you ride.
7. SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Soft top deck has a non-slip surface
- Can be used by teens and adults
- Comes with a foldable paddle
- Cheap carrying pack
- Pressure gauges can be confusing
- A bit heavy for its size
A wide 30-inch deck makes this stand up paddle board a stable choice for younger paddlers and adults who are just getting into the sport. This paddle board comes with three fins on the bottom to boost performance and speed, and to make handling easier for anyone who uses it. The soft top deck has a non-slip surface to keep your feet in place and provides some cushioning if you take a spill.
An included manual pump lets you inflate the board in just minutes. It also deflates just as fast, so you can get out of the water and on with your day. A foldable paddle is included, along with a safety leash and a storage bag.
This board is six inches thick and holds up to 275 pounds. Aside from general touring and exploring, you can use the board for yoga and fishing.
8. iROCKER All-Around Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Comes with a triple action hand pump with a built-in pressure gauge
- Only needs to be inflated to 15 PSI
- Carrying bag with an internal stabilizing strap is included
- Doesn't come with a kayak seat
- Only the center fin is removable
- Some say the surface scratches easily
If you’re looking for a paddle board with a higher weight limit, this board can hold up to 435 pounds. The board also stretches 11 feet long, making it a good option if you’re taller or enjoy bringing a pet or riding companion along.
Despite its sleek and sporty shape, the board measures 32 inches wide for ultimate stability. Four action mounts are included on the board, along with D-rings to safely secure your belongings.
Don’t worry about needing to decide what to take with you, as the bungee cord system keeps contents secure as you paddle. This stand up paddle board comes with a 25-inch triple action hand pump with an integrated pressure gauge.
Not only does the pump inflate the board as quickly as possible, you only need to reach 15 PSI to fully inflate the board. An included carrying bag makes it easier to transport the board and its accessories.
The bag even comes with adjustable shoulder straps and waist support if you need to hike to reach the water. An internal stabilizing strap keeps your board in place as you walk.
9. Tower Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Large bottom fin improves speed and handling
- Solid choice for all skill levels
- Kit contains a high-pressure pump, diamond-grooved deck pad and a roll-up carrying strap
- Tough to pump the board to proper PSI pressure
- Some more experienced users wish its turn radius was better
- Paddle doesn't float
Along with a 10’4″ board, this package includes a sturdy fiberglass paddle and a high-pressure pump for fast inflation on the go. When you need to use the board, just grab hold of the hand strap, or use the carrying strap. This all-around board is designed for everyone in the family, whether your goal is to use it for touring around or other activities such as yoga or fishing.
A removable center fin easily converts the board for river use. The material is six inches thick, which helps the board float on the water and makes the structure more rigid and durable.
Find more Tower Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board information and reviews here.
10. FunWater Inflatable Paddle Board
Cons:
- Suitable for all skill levels
- Can be used in oceans, lakes, rivers and streams
- Soft EVA deck is comfortable for people and pets
- Carrying bag isn't the highest quality
- Surface is prone to scratches
- Can get slippery when wet
If one of your biggest concerns on the water is minimizing weight, consider this ultra-light board, which weighs in at just 17 pounds. Don’t be fooled by its lightweight construction, though, as the board is made with a sturdy PVC layer for added durability. It can also support up to 300 pounds and is stable enough for beginners through advanced paddlers.
You can use this stand up paddle board in various conditions, as well as in oceans, lakes, rivers and streams. A soft EVA deck pad makes this 10′ board a comfortable choice for you and your pet. This paddle board comes with a carrying pack as well as a high-pressure pump, repair kit and a waterproof phone case. You’ll also find three removable fins and a coil leash.
-
11. Goplus Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Can be used in most water environments
- Four-point mounted bungee system for safety
- Comes with accessories such as pump, backpack and paddle
- Taller people might find the paddle too short
- Some find the pump a bit flimsy
- Might be too unstable for beginners in choppier waters
The budget-friendly Goplus Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is durable enough for various skill levels and environments. For example, you can take it cruising down a river or on an ocean adventure. The board is six inches thick and comes with a foam surface. It’s also equipped with a secure bungee system for transporting goods and gear.
A carrying backpack is included, as is a repair kit, fin, paddle and a pump. When fully inflated, the weight capacity is 265 pounds. Drop-stitch construction adds an extra element of durability.
Find more Goplus Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board information and reviews here.
12. Driftsun Durashell Rigid Stand Up Paddleboard
Cons:
- Front bungee cord keeps your possessions safe and secure
- Sturdy enough for lakes, oceans, rivers and streams
- Includes a removable center fin and a leash
- Only supports 250 pounds
- Doesn't come with a cover
- Not available in other sizes
Driftsun’s 10.5′ hard SUP is its strongest board, with a durable out shell and a sturdy EPS core. In fact, the board is sturdy enough to venture out any nearly any body of water, including lakes, oceans, rivers and streams.
Regardless of where you choose to have your next adventure, the board comes with a bungee cord in front to keep your possessions safe and secure. The highly versatile board is stable enough for yoga and fishing yet can also be used for paddling and surfing.
Along with the board, this package includes a removable nylon center fin, adjustable paddle and a leash, which can be mounted at the handle or the back of the board. A carrying handle makes it easier to transport the board.
13. THURSO SURF Waterwalker All-Around Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Includes three removable fins for various configurations
- Can be used in flat to rougher water
- Comes with a rolling backpack for portability
- Board doesn't have a carrying handle
- Carrying bag isn't the highest quality
- Can be tough to inflate with the manual pump
With its combined touring-inspired elements and overall flexibility, this stand up paddle board is an especially practical choice for beginners. However, more experienced paddlers can also enjoy time on the water with this board.
Highlights include a sturdier double-layer construction along with an exclusive wood graphic on the top. This paddle board comes with three removable fins and can be configured in several ways. One option is the install all three finds for optimal stability, especially in rougher water. If you’re heading out to a lake or river where the water is calmer, you can use just the center fin to optimize tracking. To insert the fins, simply slide them in and clip into place.
You’ll get a lightweight and adjustable carbon shaft paddle along with the board to make your outings that much better. The paddle adjusts from 68 to 84 inches and weighs just two pounds. As an added bonus, this lightweight paddle also floats.
A manual pump is included to inflate and deflate the board. You won’t have to worry about trying to remember the suggested PSI, as it’s highlighted right on the gauge. When you’re done for the day, simply place your belongings into the rolling backpack that comes with the board.
14. Bestway Hydro-Force Oceana Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Triple fin system provides a smooth ride
- Wide base keeps the board stable
- Deck has a non-slip traction pad
- Storage bag is on the smaller side
- Fins aren't removable
- Doesn't have bungee cords for storage
Its wide and stable base makes the Oceana a suitable choice for beginners as well as kids and adults. However, you can also have fun with this board if you’re a more experienced paddle board user.
From freshwater lakes to ponds to the ocean, you can take this board with you to your favorite body of water. This stand up paddle board features a thicker yet lightweight construction for stability and maneuverability. As an added bonus, the deck comes with a non-slip pad to keep you from sliding off.
If you’re more in the mood to sit down, you can detach the seat, backrest and footrest to transform the board into a kayak. A lightweight aluminum oar keeps the board gliding through water, whether you’re standing or sitting.
A triple-fin system provides a smooth and stable ride. The kit comes with everything you need for your next adventure, including a storage bag, air pump, surf leash and a repair patch.
15. Pathfinder Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Cons:
- Comes with a removable center tracking fin
- Includes an adjustable aluminum paddle
- Can attach a leash to the D-ring
- Takes awhile to inflate
- Doesn't include a leash
- Fin can be tough to insert
The Pathfinder Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard is a fun choice for the entire family, given its stability in various water conditions. A sturdy PVC material means this board is with you for the long haul.
The board measures just under 10 feet long and is five inches thick, making it stable enough for beginners through more advanced users. It’s also best for teen and adult paddlers. The large deck pad provides an extra element of durability and stability on the water.
If you’re bringing your belongings along for the ride, the bungee cord will keep them safe. This one-person SUP also comes with a D-ring if you want to attach a leash.
Aside from the board, you’ll get a removable center tracking fin, high-pressure air pump, valve wrench and a carrying bag with shoulder straps. An adjustable aluminum paddle keeps you gliding smoothly.
What Is the Best Stand up Paddle Board for Beginners?
Most beginner-oriented boards have a wider and more stable surface. However, this design can make the board a bit too slow for more advanced users. If storage is a concern, consider an inflatable paddle board. An increasing number of inflatable cheap paddle boards are made with durable PVC material to ensure they can withstand your outdoor adventures.
Many inflatable boards can be rolled up tightly once they are completely dry and clean, making them a particularly good choice for apartment dwellers and college students looking for cheap paddle boards. One downside of inflatable boards is that they'll need to be pumped up before each use, which can be especially tiring if you don't have a compatible electric pump.
If you're looking for high-level performance and have the storage space, a hard board could be the better option. Many hard stand up paddle boards for sale come with a durable foam core with an epoxy or fiberglass surface. The result is a combination of materials that provides stability and security without impeding performance. You'll find a wide range of sizes and styles, from beginner-friendly boards with a wide base to all-around boards for the family, and sleeker boards for performance.
Which Is the Best All Around Stand up Paddle Board?
According to Kahaluu Surf & Sea, all-around paddle boards are best for flatter water such as in ponds, lakes and rivers. This type of board tends to be thicker, wider and slightly longer than your average stand up paddle board, making it even more stable and user-friendly. An all-around paddle board can handle smaller waves, but you'll want to check out more performance-oriented surfing stand up paddle boards for sale if you're looking for a SUP for bigger waves.
The THURSO SURF is an all-around inflatable stand up paddle board with touring-inspired elements if you're looking to cruise a bit faster. We also like the iROCKER all-around inflatable stand up paddle board, which can support up to 435 pounds and is best for taller paddlers, and anyone who wants extra room to bring a pet along for the ride.
What Is the Best Length for a Stand up Paddle Board?
Shorter boards, typically those 10 feet and under, are best for lighter users, river rides and kids. All-around boards, which often cater to families, tend to range from 10 to 12 feet. These boards are often stable and wider, and are ideal for beginners. They're also good for multi-use outings, as they can accommodate everything from yoga to fitness paddling to SUP fishing. Boards that are 12 feet and over are best suited for speed and longer distance rides.
If you're wondering which paddle board size is right for you, Book SurfCamps suggests a board under nine feet for smaller paddlers under 125 pounds, especially beginners. Once you've mastered the art of the sport, you can move up to a slightly larger board if desired. Riders who weigh at least 150 pounds will find the slightly longer and wider all-around paddle board between 10'6" and 12'6" to be a better fit.
Thicker boards generally offer more stability. The extra material makes this type of board the best stand up paddle board option for larger users. As long as the weight capacity permits, you can even bring your dog or another person along for the ride. Thicker boards are ideal for beginners and families, but can also be useful for intermediate users seeking more stability on the water.
