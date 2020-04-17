15 Best Paddle Boards: Compare & Save

If you’re not sure yet whether a stand up paddle board is the right choice for your outdoor water adventures, browse these fun and affordable best inflatable kayaks .

Escape the crowds and enjoy some serenity on the water with a paddleboard. Whether you’re shopping for your very first board or you’re interested in upgrading, we’ve got you covered with these best paddle boards for every budget.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Is the Best Stand up Paddle Board for Beginners?

Most beginner-oriented boards have a wider and more stable surface. However, this design can make the board a bit too slow for more advanced users. If storage is a concern, consider an inflatable paddle board. An increasing number of inflatable cheap paddle boards are made with durable PVC material to ensure they can withstand your outdoor adventures.

Many inflatable boards can be rolled up tightly once they are completely dry and clean, making them a particularly good choice for apartment dwellers and college students looking for cheap paddle boards. One downside of inflatable boards is that they'll need to be pumped up before each use, which can be especially tiring if you don't have a compatible electric pump.

If you're looking for high-level performance and have the storage space, a hard board could be the better option. Many hard stand up paddle boards for sale come with a durable foam core with an epoxy or fiberglass surface. The result is a combination of materials that provides stability and security without impeding performance. You'll find a wide range of sizes and styles, from beginner-friendly boards with a wide base to all-around boards for the family, and sleeker boards for performance.

Which Is the Best All Around Stand up Paddle Board?

According to Kahaluu Surf & Sea, all-around paddle boards are best for flatter water such as in ponds, lakes and rivers. This type of board tends to be thicker, wider and slightly longer than your average stand up paddle board, making it even more stable and user-friendly. An all-around paddle board can handle smaller waves, but you'll want to check out more performance-oriented surfing stand up paddle boards for sale if you're looking for a SUP for bigger waves.

The THURSO SURF is an all-around inflatable stand up paddle board with touring-inspired elements if you're looking to cruise a bit faster. We also like the iROCKER all-around inflatable stand up paddle board, which can support up to 435 pounds and is best for taller paddlers, and anyone who wants extra room to bring a pet along for the ride.

What Is the Best Length for a Stand up Paddle Board?

Shorter boards, typically those 10 feet and under, are best for lighter users, river rides and kids. All-around boards, which often cater to families, tend to range from 10 to 12 feet. These boards are often stable and wider, and are ideal for beginners. They're also good for multi-use outings, as they can accommodate everything from yoga to fitness paddling to SUP fishing. Boards that are 12 feet and over are best suited for speed and longer distance rides.

If you're wondering which paddle board size is right for you, Book SurfCamps suggests a board under nine feet for smaller paddlers under 125 pounds, especially beginners. Once you've mastered the art of the sport, you can move up to a slightly larger board if desired. Riders who weigh at least 150 pounds will find the slightly longer and wider all-around paddle board between 10'6" and 12'6" to be a better fit.

Thicker boards generally offer more stability. The extra material makes this type of board the best stand up paddle board option for larger users. As long as the weight capacity permits, you can even bring your dog or another person along for the ride. Thicker boards are ideal for beginners and families, but can also be useful for intermediate users seeking more stability on the water.

See Also: