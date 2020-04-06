Bobby Mitchell Dead: NFL Hall of Famer Dies at 84

Bobby Mitchell, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1983 after playing halfback with the Cleveland Browns and a flanker for the Washington Redskins, passed away on April 5, 2020. He was 84.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released a statement following his passing. They wrote, “Bobby Mitchell passed away Sunday afternoon at the age of 84. Mitchell was a dominant player with exceptional speed, balance, and agility. His 11 season in the National Football league were split between the Clevenaldn Browns 1958-1961) and the Washington Redskins (1962-1968) as a flanker. Mitchell was named ALl-NFL three times and played in four Pro Bowls.”

The statement also said that they would be flying the Hall of Fame flag at half-mast in his honor. During his career, Mitchel He amassed 14,078 combined net yards, scored 91 touchdowns, caught 521 passes and had eight kick returns for touchdowns.

So sad! RIP Bobby Mitchell thoughts and prayers to your family https://t.co/coHtgqsoEZ — Christie Lopez (@skinshuly) April 6, 2020

David Baker, President of The Pro Hall of Fame said, “The Entire Pro Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell. The Game lost a true legend today. Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive, and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against. His wife Gwen, and their entire family remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

We saddened to report that Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cleveland #Browns half back Bobby Mitchell passed away at the age of 84#NFL | #DawgCheck | #3ptcnvrsn pic.twitter.com/TYi3StZEyr — The 3 Point Conversion (@3ptCnvrsn) April 6, 2020

Mitchell, who was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on June 6, 1935, was living with his wife Gwen in Washington, D.C. at the time of his death. He survived by Gwen and their two children, Robert Junior and Terry.

