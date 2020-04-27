Broncos Positioned to Trade for Aaron Rodgers

There have been mixed signs out of Green Bay since the team shockingly drafted Jordan Love. The Packers appear to still be committed to Rodgers, for now. After examining his contract, it’s clear that Green Bay will have a window to trade him starting next offseason.

There’s chatter that the club wants Rodgers to demand a trade at some point in the future, as the front office could see themselves in a similar situation that the Packers were in back when the team traded Brett Favre.

If that happens, which team would Rodgers angle for? Perhaps, no team is more set up than the Denver Broncos.

John Elway once convinced Peyton Manning to play the second-leg of his career in Denver and it worked out. Peyton won his second Super Bowl, becoming the only quarterback in NFL history to win a ring with two separate franchises.

Denver will be set up to make a similar pitch whenever Rodgers is free from Green Bay.

Broncos’ Sudden Offensive Surge

Denver added several playmakers this offseason. Melvin Gordon was brought in to join Phillip Lindsay in the backfield. They drafted tight end Noah Fant last year and this year, in addition to Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos drafted K.J. Hamler as another explosive receiver to go along with Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton.

“We’re going to have to score points to win in our division,” Elway said (via NBC Sports’ Peter King). “Obviously at 15 we were thrilled that Jeudy still was there. And going into round two, we were focused on Hamler. He’s explosive and really tough. It’s hard to go 80 yards in this league, and we feel like we drafted two guys who can. Kansas City has those guys, and the quarterback [Patrick Mahomes] is obviously going to be great for a long time.”

As King writes, NFL teams didn’t have a reliable 40 time for Hamler, though once they looked at the tape, it was simply clear that he was fast.

“He had a 100-yard kick return against Michigan,” Elway said, “and so we just figured we’d time him [in a 40-yard interval] on that play. We timed him at 3.93 in the 40, but of course he had a running start. He just has a different speed than anyone else. This has become such a speed game. Watch Kansas City. We love Courtland, we love Jeudy. Get Hamler in the slot against quarters coverage, releasing upfield at 4.3 or 4.32 speed, and that’s going to put a lot of pressure on the safeties, I know that.”

Don’t Count Patriots Out

As nice as the situation is in Denver, New England can’t be counted out.

The Patriots do not have a promising long-term or short-term quarterback option on the roster. Former fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham could do his best Tom Brady impression (on the field, not off of it where he is being investigated by the league yet again for breaking NFL rules).

More likely, the Pats will enter the 2021 offseason with a major need at QB. They could go to the draft to select an option. Perhaps 68-year-old Bill Belichick would like to groom someone he can coach into his late 70’s. However, bringing in someone who can give 3-5 years of top QB play could be the best option for the franchise.

Will Aaron Rodgers shift over to the AFC? While there is strong competition for the conference title with teams like Baltimore and Kansas City, there isn’t a long list of AFC teams that are perennial locks to make the playoffs. It’s certainly an easier path than in the crowded NFC. Wherever Rodgers lands, he’d hope to be in a spot where obtaining his second Super Bowl ring is on the menu.

