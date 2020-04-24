Baker Mayfield Reacts to Browns First-Round Selection

The Cleveland Browns added some protection for quarterback Baker Mayfield with their first-round pick, and the former top overall selection could not be happier.

The Browns pulled the trigged and selected Jedrick Wills Jr. out of Alabama with the No. 10 pick, filling a major need.

Shortly after the pick, Mayfield excitedly tweeted, “LETS GO!!!!!”

After garnering some MVP hype in the preseason following a record-setting rookie year, Mayfield finished the year with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%) despite having both Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry at his disposal.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also reacted to the pick, writing: Bama boy. Lol Loudly crying face guess we koool now!”

Wills responded: “Just lemme know how much time you need to finish your route 13.”

Here’s the breakdown of Wills as a prospect, via Steve Muench ESPN.

“Wills is a mauler and natural finisher with the power to move defenders in the run game. He’s an easy knee-bender with a powerful punch who rarely gives ground in pass protection. He oversets at times but he has enough balance and agility to stay in front of defenders when his footwork is sound. Wills grades out as a plug-and-play starter at right tackle, but he also could kick inside to guard.”

Jedrick Wills to Make Move to Left Tackle With Browns

The Browns offensive line ranked in the bottom half of the league in terms of pass-protection last season and quarterback Baker Mayfield was sacked 40 times — the seventh most in the NFL. While that is less than ideal to begin with, the number doesn’t tell the story of the consistent pressure Mayfield faced, often having to make throws on the run.

The Browns had their choice of Wills, Tristan Wirfs, or Mekhi Becton. Wills will join a line that in anchored by center JC Tretter, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and newly-signed tackle Jack Conklin.

Wills played right tackle for Alabama with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being left-handed. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the plan is for Wills to play left tackle.

“For us to get a young, very, very talented tackle that can grow with the young core of our roster, we’re very excited to do,” Berry said.

Jedrick Wills After Selection: ‘I Got Baker’s Back’

Shortly after being selected, Wills spoke to the media, assuring that he’s ready to protect Mayfield.

“I want him to know that I got his back,” Wills said, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “That’s something that I take pride in and I hate losing, so let him know he’s got someone on his hands who’s going to do everything they can to protect him.”

Wills got a vote of confidence on the move to left tackle from his head coach Nick Saban in a pre-draft interview with Mary Kay Cabot cleveland.com.

“He has all the physical abilities to be able to play left tackle. He’s got the feet, he can pass-block well enough, he’s smart, he can do all the things he needs to do to be a left tackle,” Saban said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, so I think it’s going to be just the challenge for him, making those adaptations from playing in a right-hand stance to playing in a left-hand stance. Is he capable of doing it? Absolutely. What his mindset is for doing it, I really can’t speak to that, so I can’t unequivocally answer that question.”

