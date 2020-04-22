Browns Ink Free Agent Tight End to New Deal

It certainly wasn’t the biggest tight end news this week, but the Cleveland Browns added some depth to the tight end position by bringing back Pharaoh Brown.

Brown signed an exclusive-rights free agent offer extended by Cleveland. Brown could not negotiate with other teams unless the Browns refused to give him a qualifying offer. Exclusive-rights free agents are players with two or fewer seasons of service time and whose contracts have expired.

Brown will make $750,000 next season, according to Spotrac. He’ll be a restricted free agent next offseason.

Brown caught two passes for 27 yards in 2019 and was viewed mostly as a blocking tight end in the team’s system. With noted pass-catching tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku likely to eat up reps in Cleveland, Brown could play a similar role this season.

The Browns let tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and Demetrius Harris walk this offseason — Seals-Jones to the Chiefs and Harris to the Bears. Both played larger than expected roles last season with Njoku banged up. Stephen Carlson is the fourth tight end currently under contract with the Browns.

Kevin Stefanski’s Offense has Tight Ends Excited

After signing Hooper to a massive deal this offseason, many started speculating about Njoku — a former first-round pick — and his future in Cleveland. However, Njoku has been complimentary of what the team has done this offseason and is pumped to get on the field in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s wide-zone scheme, which utilizes multiple tight ends.

“I’m really excited. He’s a guy who loves his tight ends,” Njoku told Nathan Zegura on the Browns official YouTube page. “And we just got a new one, Austin Hooper, who was a big-time get. We are going to have a lot of fun this year.”

Njoku is seeking a bounce-back year after suffering a fractured wrist in Week 2 last season. He battled back into the lineup in Week 14, but dropped a ball that turned into an interception, leading him to be a healthy scratch the next two weeks. He suited up for the Browns final game of the season, but played just four snaps. In all, he had just five catches for 41 yards and one touchdown last season.

“It was pretty hectic last year for sure,” Njoku said. “We’re not going to go into right now. That’s behind us. I’m just really excited for this upcoming year.”

Njoku — the 29th overall pick in the 2017 draft — is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed. In his second season, Njoku essentially doubled his production in the passing game from his rookie year, collecting 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

Austin Hooper Has Big Upside With Browns

Hooper set career highs last season in Atlanta with 75 receptions, 787 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. Hooper said the opportunity to catch passes from Baker Mayfield ultimately swayed him to sign in Cleveland.

“No question, being in a position that is dependent upon getting balls from the quarterback, it was definitely a part of the process for me,’’ Hooper said, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com “Playing against Baker Mayfield live, seeing his arm and seeing his competitive spirit and the way he rallies the guys around him, that is what sold me on him before I was obviously a free agent.

“This was two seasons ago now when we came up to Cleveland. I knew what he was about for a couple of years now so when the opportunity presented itself on the first day of legal tampering, I couldn’t turn it down.”

