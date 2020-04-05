Browns Hosted Interesting QB Prospect for Formal Draft Interview

The NFL Draft is just around the corner and the Cleveland Browns could have interest in adding an interesting quarterback prospect to the roster in former Oklahoma and Alabama starter Jalen Hurts.

In the latest episode of “Building the Browns” the team was seen conducting a formal interview with Hurts, as well as other prospects like CeeDee Lamb. Each NFL team is allowed 45 formal interviews with players at the combine, so it’s not a lock that the Browns are planning on targeting Hurts, who is widely projected to be a mid-round pick.

“This is the first time that we have an extended period to actually have our coaching staff sit with these guys, talk with these guys, and really engage in good football conversations with these prospects,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on the show. “It allows us to dig in on specific aspects of the player’s profile. Most of them will be football-based to really get a feel for where they are from a football acumen standpoint if they were to enter our program.”

The Browns are committed to former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and just inked veteran Case Keenum to a lucrative deal to backup. Garrett Gilbert is the third-string QB.

Maybe there’s interest if Hurts falls in the draft and is a value pick for a developmental quarterback role. Or it could be that the team was interviewing Hurts to get information that could be useful in other ways during the draft.

Jalen Hurts a Versatile Draft Prospect

While there are mixed reviews on the skillset Hurts would bring to the next level, he proved to be a winner in college. He threw for 5,626 yards, 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while at Alabama, leading the Crimson tide to a pair of National Championship games as the starter.

After losing his starting gig to Tua Tagovailoa, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma last season, where he threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Hurts went 12-2 as the starter in Norman and was a Heisman finalist, losing in the College Football Playoff to eventual champion LSU.

Here’s how ESPN broke down Hurts as a prospect:

“He is shorter than ideal but has a strong build and an average hand span. His timed speed (4.59) lines up with what he shows on tape. Hurts is physically and mentally tough, but he is slow to process and holds on to the ball entirely too long. He has done a good job of protecting the football throughout his career. Hurts has average release quickness, showing a little bit of a longer delivery with a high release point. But he displays good overall velocity and the ability to drive the ball vertically. Ball placement is highly inconsistent, especially outside the numbers and on downfield throws. Hurts’ pocket presence is very erratic, but he does have very good agility to extend plays and is a high-level running threat. He just needs to do a better job of understanding his protection and learning to maneuver inside the pocket, rather than bailing once the picture gets muddied. Hurts grades out as a backup NFL quarterback with some versatility to contribute in certain situations.

Pro Football Focus looked at some comparisons and believe Hurts is closer to Tyrod Taylor than reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

“People are going to point to Lamar Jackson as a reason to believe Hurts can work in the league,” according to Pro Football Focus, “but athletically, they are on vastly different playing fields. In fact, Tyrod Taylor’s tenure in Buffalo is likely a better corollary for Hurts’ best case scenario at the next level.”

Kevin Stefanski, Browns Planning for Remote Draft

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has put his move to Cleveland on hold and has been preparing for the draft from Minnesota. While it’s certainly a unique situation, he’s confident in the job the front office has done in evaluating talent.

“All 32 clubs are going to be playing by the same rules, whether we see our players by a Surface tablet,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We’re in the same boat as everybody else. We’re all dealing with this. The scouts have done a great job. It’s a unique year.”

