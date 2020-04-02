Browns Give Injury Update on Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry

Despite both breaking the 1,000-yard mark last season, Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry limped to the finish line, dealing with significant injuries throughout the year.

Beckham and Landry had surgery this offseason to repair the injuries — Beckham on a core muscle and Landry on his hip.

Bronws head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update on the star wide receiver duo during a conference call on Thursday.

“Both of those guys are exactly where they need to be in terms of rehab progression,” Stefanski said, per cleveland.com. “They were in the building quite a bit in January and February. They’re doing everything they need to do and they’re right where they need to be from a rehab standpoint.”

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are on track and were they are supposed to be as they rehab from offseason surgery. Has been able to meet with both players and training staff has been working with them. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 2, 2020

Pro Bowl Pushed Jarvis Landry to Have Surgery

Landry revealed that he had surgery on his Instagram in nearly seven-minute video that documented the procedure. The video discloses that Landry had the surgery on Feb. 4 and it was performed by Dr. Chris Larson in Minneapolis.

Landry reveals that the Pro Bowl — which was played on Jan. 26 — played a big part in making the decision.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B8x7AeVF6-h/?hl=en

“I felt like if I got together with the team doctors, got together with my doctors, that we could formulate a plan for this offseason to be able to manage me again throughout the year to be able to make it through the season,” Landry said. “Going into Pro Bowl, given that I was off three weeks, and thinking that I was going to feel better and then playing in the game — which obviously wasn’t really a game, we were just jogging around, having fun — and I realized how much pain I was in from even just doing that.

“I was kinda happy that I went to Pro Bowl, that I did Pro Bowl because that was more of an indication of why I needed the surgery.”

Landry is expected to be back at “some point” during training camp in late July, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

VideoVideo related to browns give injury update on odell beckham, jarvis landry 2020-04-02T15:14:11-04:00

Injury Prevented Chemistry Between Baker Mayfield & OBJ

The Browns traded for Beckham in a blockbuster deal last offseason with the Giants, but did not live up to the wild expectations, collecting 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

However, Beckham was injured for the majority of the season — starting at OTAs — limiting the chemistry he could build with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I really don’t run [during the practice week] until Friday, then I come out here and do what I can,” Beckham said toward the end of the season. “At this point, it is what it is. There’s nothing to really do. Just finish out the season, try and be 1-0, try to get to these playoffs. Still all the same goals regardless of what’s going on.”

Mayfield commended Beckham for battling to get on the field.

“I would say much like I did on after the game, he is fighting through pain,” Mayfield said. “It shows you how much he really wants to win. The things that I have continuously said about him, he wants to be the solution to help us. It is the same message.”

The Browns announced the surgery on their official site, saying Beckham is expected to make a full recovery.

READ NEXT: Insight on Browns New Uniform Release Revealed