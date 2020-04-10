Browns Veteran Heaps Praise on QB Baker Mayfield

As far as polarizing figures in the NFL go, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfiled is up there as someone who can inspire a reaction — some good and some bad, depending on the crowd.

But when it comes to the locker room, there’s little question the leadership that Mayfield — the 2018 No. 1 overall pick — provides. Browns veteran center JC Tretter joined the The Ryen Russillo Podcast recently and discussed how Mayfield is viewed in the locker room.

“He has greatly improved when it comes to demeanor and saying. This offseason he’s done awesome. From the day he walked into that locker room — he’s like a magnet,” Tretter said. “People just flock to him. He is truly a leader and just has that personality that guys want to be around him, guys want to mix it up with him and try to get under his skin and he gets under theirs. That’s just his personality all the time.”

You can joke around about Baker Mayfield, but one thing is undeniable: When he steps into a locker room, that’s his team. More from @JCTretter and @ryenarussillo: https://t.co/CyZa9LSY9U pic.twitter.com/ZqWTIwg95A — The Ringer (@ringer) April 8, 2020

Baker Mayfield has Taken Heat for Statements

There have been some instances where Mayfield took some heat for what he’s said, most notably last season when it came to Duke Johnson Jr.’s contract dispute in the preseason, to his criticism of how the Browns training staff handled Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury during the year.

However, Mayfield has been consistent in his leadership around his teammates, which Tretter — who is also the NFLPA president — sees as the most important aspect.

“He truly is the leader of our team and he keeps us all going. He’s the same guy, whether it’s coming off a Tuesday off, and you’re walking in early morning on a Wednesday, or it’s a two-minute drive to win the game on Sunday,” Tretter told Russillo. “He is the same guy, the same personality, the same mentality all the time. And that’s one thing football players love. Football players love consistency. We don’t mind whatever it looks like as long as it’s consistent and he truly is consistent.”

Kevin Stefanski: I Believe in Baker Mayfield

Mayfield had a massive first season, setting the rookie touchdown record with 27 in just 13 starts. But after garnering some MVP hype for his second NFL season, Mayfield finished the year with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%).

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, however, is not concerned about Mayfield rebounding. Both he and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt have a plan for the Heisman winner to thrive.

“I believe in Baker Mayfield, he’s our starting quarterback. He’s a young player that I think we’ve all seen glimpses of this kid being a really good player,” Stefanski said during a conference call earlier this month, per the Canton Rep. “I just think, organizationally, we believe in Baker Mayfield and this was part of my job and our job to surround him with some people that are going to help make the best version of Baker Mayfield. That’s myself, [offensive coordinator] Alex Van Pelt.”

