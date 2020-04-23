Browns NFL Draft Picks: When Does Cleveland Select in 1st Round?

The NFL Draft has finally arrived and Cleveland Browns fans are eager to see the direction the franchise goes under the new regime of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager and executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry.

There’s no secret what the Browns need out of the draft, and that’s a left tackle of the future — a position they have struggled to fill since future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas retired two seasons ago.

Luckily, this draft is packed with tackle talent with Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Andrew Thomas (Georgia), Jedrick Wills (Alabama) and Mekhi Becton (Louisville). However, the Browns are hoping the draft unfolds with one of those names still available when their on the clock.

Here are all the picks the Browns have in the three-day draft, including their first-round pick, which is No. 10 overall.

Round 1: 10

Round 2: 41



Round 3: 74, 97 (via Houston)



Round 4: 115



Round 5: N/A



Round 6: 187 (via Cardinals)



Round 7: 244 (via Packers)

Despite the need at offensive tackle, Berry has been sure to note that the Browns are keeping their options open.

“You never know how those first nine picks are going to fall,” Berry said Monday in a video call with reporters. “There are a number of scenarios that could mean we send a pick, move up, move back, do whatever. We’re not going to be pigeon-holed to a certain decision or mode of operation. We’re going to make the best decision that we think is right for the roster.”

Andrew Berry is Prepared for Virtual Setting of Draft

It’s the first draft for Berry in his role, but the Harvard grad isn’t too worried about the unique circumstance of the online draft.

“I do feel very prepared,” Berry told reporters. “It is exciting because we have spent so much time on these prospects. It’s a little bit like Christmas coming early because now we get to see who the newest members of the Browns organization are going to be. That is a really fulfilling and rewarding time not just for myself but everybody else who has put countless hours into this process.”

Since returning to the league in 1999, the Browns have take five quarterbacks in the first round. Defensive back is the next most populated position by first-round picks, with four.

Browns Hosting Live Virtual Draft Party

Round 1 of the draft starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, Rounds 2-3 start Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 start Saturday at Noon ET. Coverage on all three days will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

With the NFL draft taking shape online, the Browns found a creative way to involve fans. The team will host an interactive live show, which starts at 6 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast for fans on the Browns’ YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter.

According to the team’s website, viewers will get to hear the latest draft news, watch interviews with a number of celebrity guests, including country star/Browns fan Brad Paisley.

